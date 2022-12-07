Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Enhances Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Virgil Fludd to Atlanta Office

TORONTO, ON and ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a considerable enhancement to its recruiting capabilities with the addition of Virgil Fludd as a partner in Caldwell's ANSEC (Academic, Non-Profit, Social Enterprise & Culture), Financial Services and Technology practices and based in the firm's Atlanta office.

"With an unmatched legacy of experience in executive search, management consulting, public policy, government relations and corporate sales and marketing, Virgil has exceptional insight into the tactical and strategic challenges that our sector faces today," said Heather Ring, leader of Caldwell's ANSEC Practice. "His demonstrated expertise in recruiting senior executives for a range of clients in the government, healthcare, technology and financial services industries will be invaluable to our team and our clients."

Mr. Fludd joins Caldwell from The Carvir Group, an Atlanta-based executive recruiting firm he founded in 1992 to assist a broad range of Fortune 1000 companies in finding the best qualified candidates for middle and upper-level management positions. Previously, he worked for Bank of America as a vice president and sales manager. He began his career at Xerox Corporation in roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in vice president, marketing.

Mr. Fludd served seven terms in the Georgia General Assembly and is currently serving on the Board of Trustees and as president of the alumni association at Davidson College. He is also a Flemming Fellow, a graduate of Leadership Atlanta, Leadership Fayette and the Georgia Legislative Leadership Institute.

Mr. Fludd holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Davidson College in Davidson, NC.??

"Virgil's joining demonstrates our continued focus on making strategic additions to our partner team that will enhance our ability to serve our clients," said Chris Beck, president. "Virgil's diverse experience - as an executive, as a legislator, and as a highly successful executive recruiter - make him an excellent addition to our firm. We're delighted to welcome him to the Caldwell team."

