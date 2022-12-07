Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.12.2022 | 16:05
78 Leser
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Invitation to UPM's pulp growth webcast on 13 December 2022

(UPM, Helsinki, 7 December 2022 at 17:00 EET) - UPM will arrange a webcast on pulp growth and the UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill project for investors, analysts and bankers on 13 December 2022 at 15:00-16:00 EET. Long term demand growth fundamentals are good for market pulp, supported by the global consumer megatrends and the need to find more sustainable alternatives for fossil-based materials. The requirements for competitive greenfield pulp operations are difficult to meet and provide a lasting competitive advantage.

The UPM Paso de los Toros pulp mill project is making good progress towards its production start-up by the end of Q1 2023. The project and the related plantation operations and logistics solutions have been carefully designed and prepared to ensure that the pulp operation is highly competitive and sustainable.

The investment will increase our pulp production capacity by more than 50%. Given the expected highly competitive cash costs and the large scale of the mill, the investment is expected to significantly contribute to our future earnings.

Participants of the webcast can view the webcast online at www.upm.comor through this link. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. Recording of the webcast will be posted on the website after the event.

For further information please contact:
Mika Mikkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, UPM, tel. +358 2041 50376

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
Tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils.www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| UPM biofore beyondfossils


