Optima Living Communities Recognized for Business Excellence Awards by their Local Chambers of Commerce in BC and Alberta

VANCOUVER, BC and EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Optima Living, which owns and operates independent living, assisted living, and supportive living communities in Western Canada, has been recognized by their local Chambers of Commerce in BC and Alberta for various business excellence awards. They have been awarded Employer of the Year for Golden Sands in Lac La Biche, named as a Finalist for the Community Attraction Award for Aster Gardens and Country Cottage in Sherwood Park, Edmonton, and recognized as a Finalist in the Best New Business of the Year category for Wisteria Place in Richmond, BC.

Lac La Biche & District Chamber of Commerce invited their community to recognize, celebrate, and support business success in the Lac La Biche County at a Gala held on November 12th, 2022, where they announced the winners of the Business Awards of Excellence. Lac La Biche & District Chamber of Commerce congratulated Optima Living, Golden Sands for their Business Award of Excellence in the category of Outstanding Employer of the Year.

Todd Ketteringham, Director of Operations, AB with Optima Living and Golden Sands Employees

"Optima Living, Golden Sands has been such an integral part of our community, it's wonderful to see them recognized for all they do 365 days a year for our Seniors. Congratulations on your award!" said Karen Collins, Executive Director, Lac La Biche Chamber of Commerce.

On November 18th, 2022, the Sherwood Park & District Chamber of Commerce Business Awards were announced, and Optima Living Residences, Aster Gardens and Country Cottage, were recognized as finalists in the Community Attraction Category. Presented to the most distinguished and exemplary leaders from the business community of Strathcona County, The Business Awards spotlight the many entrepreneurs, companies, and organizations that have helped change the landscape of Strathcona County.

The Richmond Chamber of Commerce recognized Optima Living residence, Wisteria Place, as one of the top 3 finalists for the New Business of the Year Excellence Award at their Business Excellence Awards Gala on November 24th, 2022. Honouring newly founded, independent businesses that are achieving outstanding business performance in a short period of time, Optima Living Wisteria Place was recognized for demonstrating exceptional promise for continued growth and serving as inspiration for other new businesses.

Sheila Lively, GM at Wisteria Place, Optima Living & Farid Damji, Co-Founder & Principal, Optima Living

"We are pleased to see our teams being rewarded for the hard work they do in our communities," said Farid Damji, Co-Founder & Principal at Optima Living. "These business awards and finalist recognitions are a testament to our employees and the way they live our values every single day. Our employees are the driving force behind Optima Living's exceptional care and incredible communities, and we are grateful to each one of them for being part of the Optima family and welcoming our residents home."

About Optima Living

Optima Living - founded in 2007 - owns and operates innovative seniors' living communities throughout Alberta and BC, taking an unprecedented approach to senior life. Our unique company culture is one where both residents and team members are family.

Optima Living's North Star, Let us welcome you home, speaks to our underlying principles and the experience seniors discover in our communities. When residents are home, they feel safe, respected, and welcome. Home is where one's voice is heard, their views matter, and they have freedom of choice.

Optima Living's mission, vision, and values - respect, dignity, teamwork, and doing the right thing - support and build upon our North Star. Optima Living operates over 2,200 beds providing congregate living options for seniors. These options range from subsidized to luxury, Independent to Assisted Living, Long-term Care to Memory Care, and Residential Mental Health. For more information, visit?optimaliving.ca.?

