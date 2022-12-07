FedEx Corporation: FedEx Named to 2022 Fortune World's Best Workplaces List

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) once again ranks among the 25 best workplaces in the world, according to the World's Best Workplaces list published in Fortune magazine.

The annual World's Best Workplaces list recognizes FedEx as the 21st best workplace overall. This placement demonstrates the essential role FedEx plays in supporting communities and economies worldwide. It also highlights the strength of the FedEx culture, one that knits together an entire network of nearly 550,000 employees under shared values and behaviors.

"It is a privilege for FedEx to once again be recognized as one of Fortune magazine's World's Best Workplaces," said Chris Winton, corporate vice president, chief people & inclusion officer, FedEx Corporation. "This year's recognition is a testament to the efforts of our team members as they continue to deliver on our Purple Promise, which is to make every FedEx experience, outstanding, during this new age of working."

This is the fifth time FedEx ranks among the World's Best Workplaces. To be considered for the 2022 list, companies must be identified as outstanding global employers by appearing on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America or Australia during 2021 or early 2022. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries.

Methodology

Great Place to Work identified the World's Best Workplaces in 2022 by analyzing surveys representing 14.8 million employee opinions worldwide. The survey also considers the breadth and impact of company workplace programs.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $95 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

