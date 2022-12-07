Global Savings Group (GSG) and Pepper.com (Pepper) have signed a deal to join forces, combining the world's largest shopping community with Europe's leading shopping recommendation and rewards company. The transaction marks the biggest deal in the industry in 2022 and creates a European Champion with a global footprint. Together, GSG and Pepper will form a multinational tech company empowering shoppers in more than 20 markets to make more confident shopping decisions. GSG and Pepper will jointly operate the world's largest shopping community, recommendation and rewards platform connecting brands and retailers with consumers across more than 2bn purchase journeys annually.

"We are incredibly excited about this industry-disrupting deal that reinforces our leading position in Europe. Together with Pepper, we will significantly enhance our ability to empower consumers and play an even more meaningful role in their daily lives which will open a wide field of development opportunities to shape the future of our industry together. Jointly, we will create a unique, impactful and even more comprehensive portfolio of shopping solutions with huge benefits for consumers, brands, retailers and publishers alike at a scale that's just not possible anywhere else. Together, we will increase our transformative impact and boost GSG's growth", states Dr. Gerhard Trautmann, CEO of GSG.

"Our primary focus has always been to offer the best and broadest of money saving solutions to our communities. Our collaboration with GSG will speed up this process significantly as it empowers us to branch out more. Combined, we have more than 20 years of experience in helping people to make smarter decisions and together we will provide even better and more rewarding shopping experiences. Our loyal customers and many more to come will benefit from our combined contents and technologies", comments Fabian Spielberger, CEO of Pepper.

GSG and Pepper are both market leaders in their fields and have expanded their solutions and services through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. After the 2018 takeover of the UK loyalty specialist Pouch, GSG acquired iGraal and Shoop, the leading French and German cashback brands in 2020 and 2021 respectively, and just recently the US-based consumer brand and domain Coupons.com. Pepper has always shared GSG's ambition to consolidate the fast-growing market in the sector and has expanded internationally since 2014. Today, Pepper operates market-leading social commerce platforms such as Dealabs, hotukdeals and mydealz. Together, GSG and Pepper will continue to develop and leverage technology to build the leading platform of shopping solutions and services to constantly drive future growth in current and new markets and verticals.

About GSG

GSG is Europe's largest shopping rewards company with an international footprint across more than 20 markets. The company's goal is to empower consumers to get more out of life by providing them access to best savings, cashback, deals, product inspiration, reviews and other digital shopping services. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Munich, GSG employs more than 700 employees in 12 offices across the globe.

About Pepper

Pepper.com is the world's largest shopping community. From its headquarter in Berlin and offices in Guadalajara, London, Lyon and Winnipeg, the Pepper Media Holding operates market-leading social commerce platforms such as Dealabs, hotukdeals and mydealz.de which are used by 25 million consumers per month and influences 12,000 purchase decisions per minute. The company was founded in 2014 by Fabian Spielberger and Paul Nikkel.

