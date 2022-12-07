International Paper Company: International Paper's Approach to Sustainable Operations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / International Paper Company:

We recognize that we have a responsibility to manage our climate-related risks and an opportunity to advance a low-carbon economy in support of decarbonizing the planet.

Our climate target - to achieve a 35% absolute reduction in our Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions by 2030 - was approved in December 2021 by SBTi.

Building on our significant GHG emissions reductions through 2020, we continued to evaluate opportunities and projects in 2021. To address Scope 3 GHG emissions, we are assessing our supply chain to identify areas of significant impact, and will engage our suppliers and customers to drive innovation, and GHG emissions reductions, across our value chain.

Reducing our operational GHG emissions is just one of the actions we're taking to improve the climate. Our efforts extend across our value chain, through our sustainable forestry and renewable products initiatives.

We are also taking a holistic approach to water stewardship, recognizing that all water issues are local and every watershed has unique characteristics, threats and opportunities. We have analyzed water use and water risk at each of our facilities to inform local plans to reduce the amount of water we withdraw, maintain regulatory compliance and improve the long-term sustainability of the water resources we share.

Read More

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company

Website: http://www.internationalpaper.com

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730690/International-Papers-Approach-to-Sustainable-Operations