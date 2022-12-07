The "Yacht Charter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global yacht charter market reached a value of US$ 7.18 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 12.12 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.12% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Boat International Media Ltd

Boatsetter Inc.

Kiriacoulis Mediterranean

MarineMax Inc

Martello Yachting Company

Nautal (Click&Boat)

OceanBlue Logistics Limited

Sunsail Limited (TUI Group)

Sunseeker International Ltd.

The Moorings

YACHTICO INC.

Zizooboats GmbH

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Yacht charter refers to the process of renting a motor- or sail-driven marine vessel for recreational or commercial purposes. These services are typically used for traveling to various coastal areas without owning a yacht.

These privately or company-owned yachts that are offered on a rental basis consist of luxury facilities within the vessel, such as professional crews, captains, and online or on-call support. Several charter companies also furnish yachts and provide a detailed itinerary based on the requirements of their clients. As a result, they find immense applications in luxury marine tourism and recreational boating.

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the marine tourism sector. Along with this, the rising preference for personalized services in tourism activities is providing an impetus to the market. In line with this, the increasing participation of the masses in recreational and competitive boating activities across the globe is providing a thrust to the demand for yacht charters.

Moreover, the inflating per capita income levels and the growing inclination toward luxury trips across exotic locations are favorably impacting the market. Besides this, numerous key players are offering online services for yacht chartering to their customers, which are gaining widespread prominence among individuals.

Besides this, continual improvements in yacht infrastructure, including the adoption of hybrid business models, are further creating a positive outlook for the market on the global level. Some of the other factors that are contributing to the market include the escalating popularity of fishing and water sports and the increasing usage of renewable energy as the primary fuel in various marine vehicles, including yachts, due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development among the masses.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global yacht charter market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, length and contract type.

Breakup by Type:

Motor Yacht

Sailing Yacht

Breakup by Length:

Up To 20 Ft

20 To 50 Ft

Above 50 Ft

Breakup by Contract Type:

Bareboat Charter

Crewed Charter

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global yacht charter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global yacht charter market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the length?

What is the breakup of the market based on the contract type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global yacht charter market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

