Synkar Autonomous: Autonomous Robot Startup Synkar Partners With Toronto Based Microart Services

OSHAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Synkar Autonomous , a Canadian Startup based in Oshawa and developer of autonomous delivery systems is proud to announce their partnership with Microart Services , an Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, to support the build out Synkar's robotics vehicles.

Synkar's mission, "To bring robotics, AI, and innovation into everyday logistics" is being realized through growth and effective partnerships.

CTO Lucas Assis notes: "Our partnership with Microart is an important milestone for our scaling as a robotics company. The ability to build and assemble our vehicles alongside an established and seasoned Canadian company assures the quality and control needed to deploy our autonomous fleet all over the world."

Microart Services understands how companies working in this sector need to be able to innovate fast and deliver solutions that work, while navigating regulations and certifications to ensure product quality. Here is where they can deliver.

"Microart's foundation has been carefully built by partnering with the world's most advanced innovators, such as Synkar. As technologies evolve, it's natural that Microart continues to closely collaborate with emerging technology leaders who help us to advance our manufacturing and services capabilities. Synkar is the strategic partner we are excited to work with to move a great product to market, as well as to utilize as technology within our own EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) space." Says Mark Wood, CEO, Microart Services Inc.

Microart is able to move fast from design to product, while maintaining that peace of mind associated with a long term partner in a mission critical industry.

Synkar Autonomous remains focused on robotics and autonomous vehicles designed to bring industrial automation to the logistics sector while aiming to supply emerging markets using a Robot as a Service (RaaS) model, offering affordability and scalability.

About Synkar Autonomous

In 2017, Matheus Theodoro and Evandro Barros joined forces with Lucas Assis to start their strategy and PHd level thinking for real-life automation. Their vision and technical acumen have been the driving forces behind the development of Synkar.

Today, Synkar robots autonomously navigate using multi-camera vision. Their technology performs autonomous mapping, localization, and navigation with computer vision and statistical modelling techniques from images using several deep learning models executed in real-time in the vehicle.

The company's robots feature last-mile delivery, indoor and outdoor logistics, autonomous navigation and customizable API, enabling logistics companies in Canada and Brazil to provide affordable and scalable deliveries.

About Microart:

Microart Services Inc. headquartered Markham, Ontario, Canada servicing markets worldwide, is an electronic manufacturing and design services company providing PCB layout, bare board manufacturing, PCB assembly testing and box build for your proto-type and low-to-mid volume productions.Committed to ensuring the highest quality standards through processes that have developed over time to meet and exceed customers' expectations Microart maintains a reputation as a team that will bend over backwards for customers and possess the experience, skills and grit to get things done while continuing to invest in the latest technology at their two state-of-the-art facilities to deliver the best product outcomes for their customer.

