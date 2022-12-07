Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - One of the biggest events in the blockchain space, The Next Block Expo, took place in Berlin on the 23rd and 24th of November 2022 bringing together 2039 attendees, 322 investors, and 140 startups from 64 different countries around the globe.





NBX 2022



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8653/147104_c49a45f904b52a20_001full.jpg

The two-day event hosted a pitch contest for startups, a Web 3.0 on-chain hackathon, curated networking sessions, conferences, and a dedicated mobile app to link people, projects, and investors.

"We believe the main factor that solidifies the space is building bridges between communities and people to grow together, therefore The Next Block was created to educate, connect and pave the way for long-term partnerships and projects." explained Anna Weber, Partnership & Community Manager of Next Block Expo. The first edition of NBX featured prominent speakers from various industries including venture capital, cryptocurrency, and education, and was a massive success for all involved. 17 workshops and 15 discussion panels explored topics such as regulation, the future of web3, investment, building communities, and other issues related to blockchain technology. It featured notable speakers like Tamar Menteshashvili - Head of Western Europe at Solana Foundation, Marius van der Wijden- Core Developer at Ethereum Foundation, Raza Zaidi- the Europe Regional Lead Developer Relations at Polygon, and many more.

Aiming to be a growing space for all enthusiasts, NBX focused on empowering women in web 3.0 and offered student scholarships to provide equal learning opportunities from experts and leaders of the industry to all. While the pitching contest allowed participants to pitch to 50+ investors and have 1:1 speed-dating meetings with partners like VCs, Accelerators, Incubators & Launchpads. 90 Web3 startup submitted their participation in the contest. By Elympics winning the first place, they secured 100k$ worth of investment for the project while DeepSquare in second and Soil in third place won 50k$ and 30k$ worth of investment for their projects respectively.

In addition, a networking 3.0 app was launched by NBX to help scan badges and save contacts, use a match-making tool that connects them to the right profiles & book meetings. As a result, 1846 chat conversations between people at the event and 1206 meetings were possible and attendees received a 12-month app access.

About The Next Block Expo

The Next Block expo is one of the largest Web 3.0 conferences in Europe. Its two-day event is designed to bring the experts and leaders of the industry together to educate and build connected communities in the space.

For more information on the registration, speakers, agenda, and partnerships, please visit: https://nextblockexpo.com/

Media Contact

Alnura Belyalova

Head of PR at Luna PR

alnura@lunapr.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147104