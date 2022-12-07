BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration





BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

7 December 2022



The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2022 of 1.10 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 13 January 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 16 December 2022 (ex-dividend date is 15 December 2022). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 23 December 2022.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Telephone: 0203 649 3432