Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Kuerzel Ab dem: Anmerkungen

BE0974302342 Pharmasimple S.A. 07.12.2022 BE0974429624 Pharmasimple S.A. 8E70 08.12.2022 Tausch 50000:1

CA58503M1014 Medivolve Inc. 07.12.2022 CA58503M4083 Medivolve Inc. 4NCA 08.12.2022 Tausch 15:1

DE000A30U9E2 Solutiance AG 07.12.2022 DE000A32VN59 Solutiance AG SLSA 08.12.2022 Tausch 1:1

MEDIVOLVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de