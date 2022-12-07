Danish researchers have built a selenium solar cell with the highest open-circuit voltage ever reported. They said that with further improvements in the optoelectronic quality of selenium, the device could reach an efficiency of up to 8%.Scientists led by the University of Denmark have fabricated a 0.30 cm2 selenium (Se) solar cell with a world record open-circuit voltage of 0.99 V. "We analyzed the loss mechanisms still present in the solar cell and find that simple series resistance issues could be solved and bring the devices up to 8% efficiency." researcher Rasmus Nielsen told pv magazine. ...

