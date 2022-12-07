Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) -West Island Brands Inc. (CSE: WIB) (FSE: 39N0) (OTC Pink: WIBFF) ("West Island" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent activities. The Company welcomes the appointment of a new director to board, Mr. Mathieu Couillard. Mr. Couillard joined Haywood Securities in 2016 and served as Managing Director of investment banking, leading the Special Situations team. Prior to joining Haywood Mr. Couillard was part of the Risk Management Solutions group specializing in the sales and structuring of derivative products at National Bank of Canada in Toronto. From 2006 to 2014, Mr. Couillard was part of National Bank's investment banking group in Montreal. Mr. Couillard is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

Boris Ziger, West Island CEO comments, "Mr. Couillard is an experienced investment banker who has extensive experience in the cannabis space. He has participated in over $1 Billion in capital raises for cannabis companies from start-ups to some of the largest players in the industry. He is the architect of numerous mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Couillard is a welcome addition to the West Island board. His presence and experience offers a great contribution to the board of directors and will undoubtably assist the company in achieving its goals and creating greater shareholder value."

Furthermore, we wish to announce that Mr. Rawn Lakhan has been elected as new the New Chairman of the Board of Directors. Boris Ziger has stepped down as Chairman but continues as company CEO.

Also, the Company welcomes Ms. Veronique Laberge, CPA as a special consultant to the CFO. Ms. Laberge is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Auditor with over 17 years of experience in professional practice. Ms. Laberge began her career in a Canadian accounting firm, then chose to pursue a career in professional services. Ms. Laberge specializes in certification mandates, general accounting, and as a business consultant for private and public companies. Ms. Laberge has provided CFO services to various publicly traded companies advising them with financial reporting and controls, governance, operations, financing, regulatory compliance, and taxation.

The Company has granted 250,000 stock options exercisable at $0.12 for four years from date of grant. The options granted include 100,000 options to one director, and 150,000 options to three consultants and employees.

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. D.B.A West Island Culture is a Montreal, Quebec based cannabis company. A Health Canada Licence Holder West Island has standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences.

For more information on West Island Brands please visit the website at: westislandbrands.com. West Island cannabis products can be found in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec.

