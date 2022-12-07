Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of LumenRadio AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (645/22)

On request of LumenRadio AB, company registration number 556761-7492, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 8, 2022. The decision is conditional upon that LumenRadio AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. As of today's date, the company has in total 11,341,383 shares. Shares Short name: LUMEN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 12,383,050 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019072158 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 276840 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556761-7492 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 15 Telecommunications ------------------------ 1510 Telecommunications ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.