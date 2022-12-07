CACI Named A Top Tech Workplace 2022

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today that it has been named a 2022 Top Technology Workplace USA by Energage. CACI was one of five large technology companies selected out of 634 participating technology companies and has remained on the list for two consecutive years.

CACI provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization for defense, intelligence, and civilian customers. CACI is constantly innovating ahead of its customers' needs by providing solutions to their most pressing problems. CACI's award-winning technologies enable C4ISR superiority for air, ground, sea, space, cyber, and the electromagnetic spectrum domains; assist agencies in searching and analyzing critical data on open-source intelligence (OSINT) platforms; and deliver modern digital solutions to customers.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "At CACI, we excel by combining our leading-edge technology with exceptional expertise to address our customers' toughest challenges. From electronic warfare to photonics to commercial solutions for classified (CSfC), we deliver advanced capabilities that support the critical missions of our nation's defense, intelligence, and homeland security agencies. I am so proud of our deserving and talented team for receiving this recognition."

The Top Technology Workplace list is a subset of the broader Top Workplaces USA survey, in which more than 1,100 companies across the country participated. Five companies with more than 2,500 employees were chosen to be a Top Tech Workplace based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, which evaluate factors such as leadership, culture, and benefits that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

Glenn Kurowski, CACI Chief Technology Officer, said, "It is an honor to be named a Top Tech Workplace this year, which is a testament to our commitment to expand our professional development programs for current and potential employees, foster collaboration across our highly-skilled workforce, and make strategic investments in disruptive technologies. CACI's innovative culture enables our employees to grow and thrive."

CACI has also been named as a 2022 Top Workplace USA for two consecutive years.

About CACI

CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

