Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, December 7
Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Detailsof the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jonathan Lewis, Tim Weller.
|2
|Reasonfor the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Tim Weller - Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Detailsof the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Detailsof the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii)eachtypeof transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
Tim Weller - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
1431 Ordinary shares
£0.2408
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-12-05
16:30 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de