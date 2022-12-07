The Romanian Ministry of Energy has started seeking expressions of interest for its first renewables auction, likely to be held the end of June. Developers have until Dec. 30 to express interest.The Romanian Ministry of Energy has launched a call to seek expressions of interest from renewable energy developers to participate in upcoming auctions for clean power. It said that interested developers have until Dec. 30 to express interest. The auction scheme will be configured as a contract-for-difference (CfD) scheme. The authorities will award 15-year power purchase agreements to the selected developers. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...