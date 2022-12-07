PRESS RELEASE NACON: Ishtar Games, NACON's indie label, announces new publishing line-up:

Ishtar Games, NACON's indie label, announces new publishing line-up

After 17 years of developing games, Ishtar Games now also provides dedicated and passionate publishing support to its first group of studio partners.

Lille, France, December 7th, 2022 - NACON is pleased to announce that its studio and indie-publishing label, Ishtar Games, developer behind Dead in Vinland, The Last Spell, reveals today the first games they will publish: Worlds of Aria (Ludogram Games), Spirited Thief (Koi Snowman Games), and their own developed game Lakeburg Legacies, all releasing in 2023.

Take a look at the first line-up reveal trailer: https://youtu.be/7OpVbH7Rq-o

"We are super excited to initiate our indie publishing label's journey with Koi Snowman and Ludogram," Ishtar Games CEO and Creative Director Matthieu Richez said. "They have brought to us not only excellent games, but also great human beings to work with. I am convinced that this collaboration will bear fruit for all parties involved, which is very important to us."

Ishtar Games has been developing video games for over 17 years and understands firsthand the kind of support indie studios need, as well as the importance of transparency and clear communication with developers. Since 2021, Ishtar Games is part of NACON, operating independently as their indie publishing arm, while benefiting from NACON's infrastructure.

About Nacon:

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About Ishtar Games:

Ishtar Games is a development studio and the indie publishing label of Nacon, based in Lille and Bordeaux (France). We previously made The Last Spell and the "Dead in" games (Dead in Bermuda, Dead in Vinland). We love games that are complex, mix different genres, especially with an RPG component.

Ishtar Games is built, run, and founded by gamers. Because of this, we are passionate about being true to ourselves and crafting games that not only hold our values but are also games that we'd like to play ourselves.

About Ludogram:

Ludogram is an indie studio based in Lille (France). We previously made "SeriePlay", a free mobile app that immerses players in exclusive multiple-choice series written by talented authors. We are currently working on Firebird, a visual novel exploring the slavic folklore, and Worlds of Aria, a fantasy RPG party-game, both written by FibreTigre.

About Koi Snowman Games:

Koi Snowman Games is a one-man studio based in Paris (France). After 10 years of experience in game dev, Spirited Thief is our very first game, to be released in 2023. We strive to share our passion for games that are challenging, enthralling and fair.

