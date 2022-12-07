DJ AMATHEON AGRI ANNOUNCES A PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP WITH THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

07-Dec-2022

AMATHEON AGRI ANNOUNCES A PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP WITH THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO ? Amatheon has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s Ministryof Agriculture to build a sustainable food system to meet the needs of Congolese people across the country. ? The public-private partnership will provide 100,000 hectares of land for the cultivation of corn, soy,cotton, rice and palm oil, covering the entire value chain and create around 70,000 direct jobs when fullyimplemented. ? The projects will increase incomes for smallholder farmers through quality jobs, create climate benefitsfrom reduced deforestation and bring major economic benefits, for women in particular. ? Amatheon will engage in projects which support local health and educational facilities.

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. (the "Company") announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s Ministry of Agriculture to build a sustainable food system to meet the needs of Congolese people across the country. The public-private partnership will provide 100,000 hectares of land for the cultivation of corn, soy, cotton, rice, and palm oil, providing significant local employment. In total, it is expected around 70,000 direct jobs will be created. The projects will include building cotton and palm oil processing plants, as well as an industrial slaughterhouse.

An essential element of the partnership is the development of a broad value chain, the promotion of Congolese entrepreneurship, the support of local communities and smallholders, including in the areas of education and health care, and the improvement of the carbon footprint.

"The DRC offers the right agricultural and social framework for these new projects and Amatheon is excited to be key part of the DRC government's efforts to stimulate private investment and job growth in the agricultural sector," said Max Sturm, the Company's Chief Executive. "We are building on our experience of success on similar projects in Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe and are excited about this new venture working hand-in-hand with the DRC's leadership."

-- The DRC-Amatheon partnership comes in the wake of the European Union's "Team Europe Initiative",established at the 6th EU-African Union summit in February 2022.[1] Team Europe brings together the EuropeanCommission, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), aswell as Member States. Team Europe's Sustainable Agri-Value Chain initiative looks to support Africa's efforts tobuild and reinforce resilience and sustainable food systems by boosting public and private investments in Africanagri-value chains.[2]

The Management Board
Berlin, Germany, 7 December 2022

https://amatheon-agri.com

Max Sturm, CEO

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.

Friedrichstrasse 95, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Tel: +49 30 53 000 90 121

Fax: +49 30 53 000 90 20

email: investor-relations@amatheon-agri.com

About Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.:

Amatheon Agri is a European agri-food company with headquarters in Berlin and production sites in Sub-Saharan Africa and cooperation with small-scale local farmers (outgrowers). Since its foundation in 2011, Amatheon Agri has established sustainable agricultural value chains from cultivation to product-specific processing and trading processes in Zambia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. With a combination of international distribution network, incorporated local expertise as well as a sustainable vision for the future, Amatheon Agri has been able to establish itself as a strategically aligned global player in the African agricultural sector. The Shares of Amatheon Agri are listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN NL0010273694, Symbol MLAAH) and on the Lang & Schwarz Exchange in Germany (Symbol/WKN A1J4XD).

The Convertible Bonds of Amatheon Agri are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with ISIN DE000A286BY3 and Symbol/ WKN A286BY.

[1] https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/meetings/international-summit/2022/02/17-18/.

[2] Global Gateway factsheet, EU-Africa: Global Gateway Investment Package - Sustainable food systems, February 2022.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

