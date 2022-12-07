DJ Research-Giant Salk Institute Taps Into Web3's Largest Workforce

Human Protocol Research-Giant Salk Institute Taps Into Web3's Largest Workforce 07-Dec-2022 / 18:15 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Research-Giant Salk Institute Taps Into Web3's Largest Workforce

NEWS RELEASE BY HUMAN PROTOCOL

Georgetown, Cayman Islands | December 07, 2022 10:41 AM Eastern Standard Time

The HUMAN Protocol, a digital offering organizing machine learning (ML) with its 500,000-strong global workforce, is pleased to announce its partnership with the globally renowned Salk Institute to facilitate the development and enhancement of systems delivering deep insights into the behavioral patterns of plants and animals using various tagging methodologies.

To accelerate its research, Salk scientists have created an open-source, deep-learning framework called SLEAP. It is a multipurpose tool that can automatically track the body part movements of any number and type of animal using previously recorded videos, thereby allowing for the precise and quantitative analysis of behavioral data.

"By coming together with a scientific juggernaut like Salk Institute, we are looking to foster various research opportunities. This will be achieved primarily via the utilization of decentralized technologies like machine learning, a distributed job economy, etc. Moving ahead, we hope to help spur the rapid evolution of various life sciences-related domains", says Andreas Schemm, Ecosystem and Operations Director for HUMAN Protocol.

HUMAN protocol's decentralized workforce will help the Salk Institute achieve many of its scientific goals faster and with fewer resources. The costly process of training machine learning algorithms with the help of humans is basically outsourced to random users of the HUMAN Application, who earn the HMT token and are based around the world.

Salk Institute was recently awarded a five-year, USD126 million grant from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to map various aging patterns associated with the human brain. In this project and others, HUMAN will enable Salk to deploy its efficacious tech stack, give SLEAP.ai more exposure as well as enable more efficient labeling through the use of its CVAT module.

"This partnership will help mobilize the scientific community by providing it with previously unavailable tools. This is the right step forward for all those involved, and it will be interesting to see what lies ahead," said Maxime Sebti, Marketing Director of HUMAN Protocol.

Lastly, this collaboration signals a major advance for the scientific community as it helps bring together two unique paradigms that can assist each other in unimagined ways. Thus, as the world continues to gravitate towards decentralized tools, it will be interesting to witness the fruits of this partnership.

About HUMAN Protocol

The HUMAN Protocol has already brought half a million workers from around the world into the Web3 gig economy. The platform seeks to solve thousands of data annotation jobs every day, and using the project's decentralized Routing Protocol, anyone can earn money by contributing to the ecosystem or by solving jobs, thus helping in the creation of a non-local job ecosystem. The project also routinely provides grants and actively collaborates with academic research institutions.

About Salk Institute

The Salk Institute for Biological Studies was founded in the 1960s by Dr. Jonas Salk, the man responsible for creating the polio vaccine. The institute features a team of internationally renowned and award-winning scientists who aim to explore life's very foundations.

Media Contacts:

press@hmt.ai

Contact Details

MarketAcross

Dan Edelstein

pr@marketacross.com

Company Website

https://www.humanprotocol.org/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1507729 07-Dec-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1507729&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2022 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)