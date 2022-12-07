M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC Reveals Winners of VIVA GLAM Artist Ambassador Challenge

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / On World AIDS Day, December 1st, M·A·C Cosmetics was proud to reveal the five winners of the brand's recent VIVA GLAM Artist Ambassador Challenge.

In October, the brand kicked off a global employee competition searching for M·A·C Artists that serve as VIVA GLAM Ambassadors - Artists that are dedicated to educating colleagues and consumers about M·A·C VIVA GLAM, the brand's philanthropic lipstick campaign. VIVA GLAM Ambassadors also make an impact in their local communities by leading volunteer efforts and fundraisers for VIVA GLAM grantee partners.

To enter the challenge, M·A·C Artists around the world shared a TikTok or Instagram Reel video to their personal social media handles about how VIVA GLAM inspires them, with the hopes of winning a trip to Brazil to visit the program sites of M·A·C VIVA GLAM grantee, UNICEF and serve as brand spokespeople.

M·A·C received over 200 submissions, with Artists sharing their favorite VIVA GLAM shade, the local NGO they volunteer with, memorable past campaigns, and so much more. Winners were determined through employee voting, and the five winning Artists were revealed on the M·A·C Global Instagram handle on World AIDS Day.

M·A·C is proud to announce the winners of the VIVA GLAM Artist Ambassador Challenge: Mackenzie Da Assunção (M·A·C UK & Ireland), Darlington Amakor (M·A·C Nigeria), Anais Romanee Acosta Flandez (M·A·C Chile), Natasha Narine (M·A·C Canada), and Grace Kitboonchu (M·A·C Thailand).

The VIVA GLAM Artist Ambassadors will be traveling to Fortaleza, Brazil this coming February to visit M·A·C VIVA GLAM's UNICEF programs on the ground, volunteer, and see the impact of what VIVA GLAM Lipstick can do first-hand.

Follow VIVAGLAMChallenge on TikTok and Instagram and learn more about M·A·C VIVA GLAM here

