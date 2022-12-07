Applications Open For 2023 Global Citizen Prize: Cisco Youth Leadership Award

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Global Citizen:

International advocacy organization Global Citizen today opens applications for the 2023 Global Citizen Prize: Cisco Youth Leadership Award alongside global technology partner Cisco, and encourages entries from young innovators, changemakers and entrepreneurs taking exceptional action in the fight to end extreme poverty around the world.

The winner of the annual Global Citizen Prize: Cisco Youth Leadership Award will receive a cash prize of USD$250,000 toward the organization they lead to enable its continued growth, and support and mentorship from both Global Citizen and Cisco, including opportunities to leverage both organizations' expertise, networks and platforms.

Established by Cisco and Global Citizen in 2018, the Global Citizen Prize: Cisco Youth Leadership Award celebrates an individual aged 18-30 who has contributed meaningfully towards ending extreme poverty in their community, through their leadership, dedication, and innovation. Candidates will be judged against five equally-weighted criteria, which includes impact, vision, catalyst, global citizenship, and technology innovation. Click here to learn more about the application process and who should apply.

"Young people around the world aren't waiting for their leaders or elders to take on the biggest challenges facing their communities. They're doing it themselves, often with few resources but profound impact," said Simon Moss, Co-Founder and Chief Product & Experiences Officer, Global Citizen. "The Cisco Youth Leadership Award is all about unleashing the potential of these efforts to scale by giving one young changemaker an unrestricted grant of $250,000."

"More young leaders are stepping up to take action on the most urgent issues facing our planet than ever before, and we at Cisco are proud to partner with them, and with Global Citizen, to amplify their critical work," said Fran Katsoudas, EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer of Cisco. "We encourage young innovators and philanthropic leaders everywhere to apply for this award and look forward to partnering with another remarkable young changemaker."

Applications for the 2023 Global Citizen Prize: Cisco Youth Leadership Award are open from today until Friday, January 20 2023 at 8:00pm ET. Click here to apply. Final candidates will be judged by a panel of representatives from Global Citizen, Cisco, and esteemed activists and leaders in the international development field.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen - government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens - together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards, which can be redeemed for tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. For more information, visit www.globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn.

