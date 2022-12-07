The SP-1 factory expansion will be complete by 2026, creating over 150 jobs

Sion Power Corporation, a leading technology developer of next-generation batteries for electric vehicles (EV), today announced plans to expand its existing manufacturing operations in Tucson, Arizona. The planned expansion site is the 111,400-square-foot building at 6950 South Country Club Road.

Sion Power's SP-1 expansion site. (Photo: Business Wire)

The expansion is expected to be complete by 2026 and create over 150 jobs. New jobs will primarily be engineering, skilled technicians, and other manufacturing-related positions. The overall economic impact of the expansion is $341 million over the next five years. Sion Power's headquarters will remain in its nearby location at 2900 East Elvira Road, doubling its footprint.

Sion Power chose to expand because of its rich history, access and the availability of quality and skilled employees in the Tucson community. Since its inception as a small group of researchers for next-generation batteries, the company has been in Tucson. Now Sion Power has over 100 employees and is scaling up its ultra-high energy, lithium-metal based Licerion battery development.

"The global construction of battery manufacturing plants is occurring at a rapid pace, and the United States can't be left behind," said Mr. Tracy Kelley, CEO of Sion Power. Mr. Kelley went on to say, "With our facility expansion in Tucson, Arizona, it will allow Sion Power to further our mission of scaling battery manufacturing from research and development to commercialization. This enables us to better serve our customers and their applications."

Sion Power's facility expansion will be equipped with fully automated battery cell production capabilities, including proprietary lithium metal anode manufacturing, cell assembly, and testing.

The critical component of the company's battery is the proprietary anode technology, which is a key differentiator and enabler within the next-generation rechargeable battery market and is capable of delivering up to 500 Wh/kg.

Project partners include the Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, City of Tucson, and Sun Corridor Inc. Potential City of Tucson incentives are under review and subject to final approval by Council.

"Sion Power's expansion further emphasizes Arizona's global leadership in battery and EV technologies," Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "We are excited Sion Power will continue its impressive legacy in Tucson, manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles while expanding Arizona's battery supply chain."

"Sion Power has been a valued business in Pima County for many years," said Sharon Bronson, chair, Pima County Board of Supervisors. "The County works hard to ensure local companies have the workforce they need, and we thank Sion for their continued investment in our region. Congratulations to Tracy and the entire team for this achievement."

"I want to congratulate Sion Power and CEO Tracy Kelley on their latest plans for expansion," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. "Tucson is a national leader in EV readiness and a growing hub for battery manufacturing in the Southwest. Together, we are creating hundreds of high-wage green jobs and elevating Tucson's reputation as a leader in climate action," added Romero.

"Beyond business attraction, another critical aspect to economic development success is to help local headquarter companies like Sion Power expand," said Joe Snell, president CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. "We're thrilled to see this expansion include innovative and next-gen technologies that offer high-skilled jobs to our community."

Sion Power's expansion highlights the state's growing battery industry and supply chain. Within the last few years, companies such as Li-Cycle, LG and KORE Power have commenced or announced operations throughout the state.

About Sion Power Corporation

Sion Power advances the rechargeable battery industry with its Licerion technology. Licerion is an advanced approach to lithium-metal batteries containing twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, compared to a traditional lithium-ion battery. At up to 500 Wh/kg, Licerion batteries are produced at scale in large-format cells. As a result, Licerion batteries have the potential to significantly enhance the performance of commercial and consumer electric vehicles. Visit Sion Power on the web at sionpower.com.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter @azcommerce.

About Sun Corridor Inc.

Sun Corridor Inc. is a transformative economic development organization representing one of the most dynamic and growing major business centers in North America. Located in Southern Arizona and encompassing four counties (Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise), Sun Corridor Inc. is a CEO-driven regional alliance whose members aggressively champion mega-regional issues that impact economic competitiveness and quality of life. The organization has helped to drive significant business investment into the Tucson and Southern Arizona region through primary job creation, resulting in an economic impact of $32 billion. Learn more at suncorridorinc.com.

