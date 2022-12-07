This Young Scientist Built 120 Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes - 3M Surprised Him With a Trip to Its Global HQ

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / 3M:



Meet Shiven Taneja.

He's 15 years old and lives in Toronto.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Shiven began building DIY air purifiers, Corsi-Rosenthal Boxes, for vulnerable members of his community to help provide them clean indoor air. To date, he has constructed more than 120 units and has captured the hearts of many around the world.

Including 3M.

On November 11, 3M hosted Shiven and his mother at its global headquarters in St. Paul, MN. The day was filled with hands-on science demonstrations, talks with world-class technical experts, lab tours and a surprise video call with Dr. Richard Corsi and Jim Rosenthal, co-inventors of the Corsi-Rosenthal Box.

Below is a tweet from Shiven after his visit.

Words can't express my gratitude to the @3M team. It was an amazing experience to meet your inspirational scientists & engineers and learn about your innovative products and technologies. I will never forget this day, even though I still can't believe that it actually happened!

3M documented the day on social media to inspire others and highlight Shiven's selfless efforts.

Be sure to follow Shiven on social media for updates as he continues to build CR Boxes for others.

