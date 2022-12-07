Anzeige
07.12.2022
CRB's Kansas City Office Volunteers Monthly With Ronald McDonald House Charities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Every month, our Kansas City office organizes volunteers to prepare a meal for families at our local Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City! It's one of many ways our company supports local Ronald McDonald House Charities in the communities where our people work, and we are always inspired by how committed they are to giving back.

CRB, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CRB on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CRB
Website: https://www.crbusa.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CRB

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730779/CRBs-Kansas-City-Office-Volunteers-Monthly-With-Ronald-McDonald-House-Charities

