Cintas Again Named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies List

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) has again been honored as one of Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies.

In its announcement of its 2023 America's Most Responsible Companies list, Newsweek noted that its selections are "based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: environment, social and corporate governance" - to formulate a final "CSR Score" that is used to rank companies.

"We've built Cintas on the foundation of a sustainable business model since our origins almost one hundred years ago," said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. "We have tremendous pride in how we run our business, and all of us are greatly appreciative of Newsweek's recognition of our commitments to environmental, social and governance leadership.

"We continue to focus a lot of effort and attention on how we can most sustainably reduce our environmental impact, continue to foster an inclusive, supportive workplace for our employee-partners, and remain committed to growing Cintas with ethical and admirable business practices," Schneider added.

After debuting in the 2022 edition, the 2023 list marks Cintas' second straight appearance on Newsweek's four-year-old rankings. Statista, a leading global provider of market and consumer data, provided the analysis for Newsweek.

Cintas will publish its 2022 ESG Report in January 2023 with updated information about the company's ESG progress and initiatives through the end of its fiscal year 2022, which ran June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022.

Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

