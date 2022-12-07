Moderna, Inc.: Brad Miller Joins Moderna as Chief Information Officer

Current Chief Digital Officer, Marcello Damiani, to retire in March

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced the appointment of Brad Miller as Chief Information Officer effective January 3. Mr. Miller will serve on Moderna's Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Bancel. Marcello Damiani, who is currently serving in this role as Chief Digital Officer, will be retiring from the company after seven and a half years.

"I want to express my gratitude to Marcello for his significant contributions over the past seven and a half years. Marcello joined Moderna before our first clinical trial, and where we are today as a digital-first company is a testament to his leadership and ability to scale digital resources during periods of hypergrowth. At the same time, I want to welcome Brad to our team as Chief Information Officer and member of our Executive Committee," said Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel. "Brad comes to us with deep experience leveraging digital and IT solutions to solve complex business challenges, which will be particularly valuable as our company continues its rapid growth globally."

Mr. Miller joins Moderna from Capital One, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. In this role, Mr. Miller led the company's Enterprise Products and Platforms organization, responsible for building and operating critical enterprise services and digital experiences across all lines of business. In addition to Capital One, Mr. Miller has also held technology leadership roles at Mastercard, where he served as Executive Vice President, Operations and Technology, and Citibank, where he was Head of Global Digital and Cloud Technology. Prior to his posts in the financial services industry, Mr. Miller spent more than 17 years in various engineering roles between Amazon and Microsoft.

"I am deeply motivated to be building platforms that not only solve core business issues but drive a positive impact on the people we serve," said Mr. Miller. "I'm incredibly excited to bring this passion to my role at Moderna and drive the company's broader mission of harnessing the power of mRNA technology to create transformative medicines for patients."

Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Factors from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, as well as a Master of Science in Human Computer Interaction in Systems Engineering from the University of Nottingham.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past eight years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley

Vice President, Corporate Communications

617-800-3651

Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730760/Brad-Miller-Joins-Moderna-as-Chief-Information-Officer