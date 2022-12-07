Queens, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - The popular online show, Your Life Experiences With Rah, has renewed its promise to fight against the prevailing mental illness in the world. The show is dedicated to the survivors of depression, anxiety, and other illnesses and hosts their success stories. The motive behind the initiative is to inspire people to find positivity and dust off the negativity from their lives.





Rahul Maharaj

Hosted by mental health speaker Rahul Maharaj, the show is going to introduce some new additions in a bid to address mental health from different aspects. These new additions may include insightful interviews with high-profile personalities, special guided meditation sessions, and lectures on topics such as the meaning of life, how to live positively, etc.

The show's host says that this is the beauty of 'Your Life Experiences With Rah' - it keeps upgrading its unique procedure to holistically address mental health.

Starting in 2018, the show has successfully gathered a large audience and brought out some of the most intriguing and inspirational stories to the world. Your Life Experiences With Rah aims to 'initiate a conversation on mental health issues namely depression, anxiety disorders, addictive behaviors, suicidal thoughts, and hopelessness.'

Your Life Experiences With Rah claims that they have been able to change many perspectives on life and help people embrace positivity again after losing it under the garb of negative energy. The show further vowed to continue on its journey of spreading positive light wherever darkness has descended in the hearts and minds of people worldwide.

