The Revival Foundation Launches "Food for Good" Initiative

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / On February 24, 2022, the world woke to news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the disbelief and indignation were quickly followed by concerted efforts around the world to support the Ukrainian people. Among the first organizations to emerge in response to the need for humanitarian aid was the Revival Foundation, which was co-founded by Washington, D.C.-based business leader Aksenia Krupenko and Temuri Yakobashvili, a former Georgian senior official and ambassador of Georgia to the United States from 2010 to 2013. Today, the non-profit organization is proud to celebrate the launch of its Food for Good project, which was started on October 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

After spending nearly two months in Ukraine, members of the Revival Foundation team not only realized the difficulties involved in running humanitarian ventures but also identified ways to improve and increase effectiveness. They discovered that the local warehouses of food processing facilities were full of high-quality goods earmarked for export, but the stock could not be shipped because of the hostilities. This sparked the idea of using solely local capacities and products for humanitarian aid, as a result of which the Food for Good project came into being. Within a month of the concept materializing, the project introduced boxes containing 20 pounds of high-calorie goods, enough to feed a family of two or three for a week. The U.S.-Ukraine Foundation financed the first thousand boxes, which have already reached the families of war veterans. More are on their way to children's hospitals, elderly people, and other vulnerable segments of society.

The project has resonated not only with recipients in Ukraine but also with food industry leaders worldwide. Prior to Christmas, renowned Italian chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi will host a fundraiser in his Michelin-star restaurant Fiola in Washington, D.C., this being his way to share food and show solidarity with Ukraine's people.

"The Food for Good project goes beyond merely providing humanitarian aid," says the Revival Foundation. "We are helping local volunteers, businesses, and employees and lifting the social burden from local authorities, thus creating a socio-economic and humanitarian impact project. By assembling these boxes in Ukraine with local products, we are cutting down on collection, transportation, customs clearance, management, and other expenses to maximize the value of every penny donated."

The Revival Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. with a mission to make a difference in the world through partnering with passionate and result-oriented people. It focuses on researching, developing, and implementing effective, innovative, and integrated solutions to support displaced people in conflict and disaster areas, its contributions including emergency housing, humanitarian aid, demining, and critical infrastructure development. The Revival Foundation creates a platform for building connections among donors, suppliers, and recipients to address issues related to critical humanitarian aid in the most agile way.

