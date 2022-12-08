San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - The all-natural supplement manufacturer Betterbrand is pleased to announce that its line of products, formerly only available online, are now hitting thousands of CVS, Walgreens, and GNC shelves across the United States.





The team at Betterbrand is excited to see its products hit store shelves and feels that this move will increase the company's profile in the nutrition and supplement market. This is a growing industry; the global dietary supplements market was valued at $151.9 billion USD in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The Betterbrand team includes a medical advisory board of medical doctors, including researchers, specialists in psychosomatic medicine, a surgeon, the current head of the institute of the renowned lung cancer center in Heidelberg, Germany, and more. They are led by CEO and co-founder Dr. Chris Jackson (PharmD) is a retired US Army Combat Medic and Infantry Officer.

Jackson started Betterbrand in 2019 as a way to offer an alternative to traditional drugs which often come with a host of side effects. "Lung health has always been near and dear to my heart after losing my grandma and two aunts to smoking related issues. That is why I developed BetterLungs," says Jackson. "I wanted to offer natural supplements because those struggling with respiratory issues don't need the extra side effects that come with many traditional medications."





Made in the USA, BetterLungs is also certified gluten-free, vegetarian friendly, GMP-certified, and third-party tested for quality and consistency. The Betterbrand family of products is available online and in select CVS, Walgreen, and GNC locations. Dr. Jackson says that the company expects to see the products available in thousands more stores by the end of 2023.

Better Brand is a health and wellness company that provides a variety of natural supplements designed to assist with lung health, immunity, stress management, and more with a line of novel all-natural products.

