Viridios Capital; VT Carbon Partners; Tribeca Investment Partners: /C O R R E C T I O N -- Viridios Capital, VT Carbon Partners, Tribeca Investment Partners/

In the news release, VT Carbon Partners appoints Martin Newson as CEO for new London office, issued 07-Dec-2022 by Viridios Capital, VT Carbon Partners, Tribeca Investment Partners over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline should read "Viridios Capital Announces Intention to Establish London Office" rather than "VT Carbon Partners appoints Martin Newson as CEO for new London office" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

VT Carbon Partners appoints Martin Newson as CEO for new London office

One of Asia Pacific's Largest Investors in Voluntary Carbon Markets Through VT Carbon Partners Targets $1 Billion in Assets Under Management Within Three Years.

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Carbon Partners announces the appointment of Martin Newson as CEO. He will be based in London. Newson, a former fund management and investment banking executive with a 25-year career in global leadership roles at firms including Credit Suisse First Boston, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, joins a deep bench of carbon specialists and sets the stage for the execution of VT Carbon Partners' growth strategy.





Launched in 2021, VT Carbon Partners is a fund management joint venture between Viridios Capital and Tribeca Investment Partners, created to address the intense global demand by investors for nature positive investment solutions in the carbon markets and has become one of the largest investors in international carbon markets.

"I am delighted to join VT Carbon Partners. The firm's timely growth strategy answers the call of rising demand for specialist fund offerings from institutional investors and voluntary carbon markets continue to play a critical role in directing private finance towards climate mitigation and nature based projects," says Newson.

VT Carbon Partners' first fund - the VT Carbon Fund which was launched in August 2021, provides investors with an actively managed and diversified exposure to high-quality credits and achieved strong returns net of fees since inception. In response to growing demand from global institutional investors, the firm will be launching additional funds in early 2023 which will follow a similar strategy to the VT Carbon Fund.

According to Viridios Capital CEO, Eddie Listorti: "Ongoing concerns around factors such as energy security means governments will likely adopt even more ambitious climate targets and if we are really serious about climate change then the price of carbon is simply too low."

"The outlook for carbon markets over the next decade is exceptionally bright and VT Carbon Partners Dynamic Carbon strategy is well positioned to meet growing institutional demand and help companies achieve their Sustainable Development Goals," Listorti says.

Adam Lavis, Tribeca CEO says: "There is a scarcity of high-impact offset opportunities available to companies transitioning to net-zero and VT Carbon Partners provides investment opportunities in critically important nature-based carbon avoidance and removal credits."

"The fund is building inventory in partnership with the world's largest carbon project developers, offering the best nature-based carbon credits available globally," Lavis says.

VT Carbon Partners is expected to announce further details of additional and ongoing fund opportunities in the near future.





About Viridios Capital

Viridios Capital allocates investment capital to carbon finance projects in line with its nature-based market-creation strategy. The company develops and deploys proprietary technology to value, structure, and originate emissions offsets and sustainable development assets, facilitating investment flows and investor returns. Viridios Capital also provides structuring and advisory on sustainable development assets, ESG facilitation, carbon credit portfolio and registry management. With a presence in Sydney, London and New York, Viridios was founded in 2019 and holds Australian Financial Services Licence 521837. For more information, visit: viridioscapital.com .

About Tribeca Investment Partners

Tribeca Investment Partners is a specialist, active investment and advisory firm with offices in Sydney and Singapore. Leveraging its multi-asset class expertise across equities, credit and natural resources, Tribeca has a demonstrated track record of investment innovation. Over the last two decades, Tribeca has developed deep partnerships with sophisticated investors offering unique and bespoke access to investment strategies and opportunities not available to all market participants. Tribeca's active style and shared intelligence allow for targeted opportunism and a nimble approach to identifying value in areas of the market which are less understood and researched. Tribeca holds Australian Financial Services Licence 239070. For more information, visit: tribecaip.com .

