Prosafe SE: Safe Zephyrus contract signed with Petrobras

Prosafe has signed a contract with Petróleo Brasileiro SA ('Petrobras') for the provision of the Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.



The contract has a firm period commitment of 650 days and an early commencement date of 1 May 2023 has been agreed. The contract value is approximately USD 73 million (equivalent to USD 112,500 per day).



The Safe Zephyrus is one of the world's most advanced and versatile accommodation vessels, complying with stringent rules in both UK and Norway and with a strong focus on reducing emissions by optimising the engine load. The Safe Zephyrus will commence mobilisation to Brazil soon after conclusion of her current contract in the North Sea mid-December 2022. Certain contract and regulatory compliance scopes will be performed en-route to ensure an efficient contract commencement.



Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "With both the Safe Notos and Safe Eurus operating on long term contracts with Petrobras, there are clear synergies when introducing the Safe Zephyrus into Brazil. Prosafe very much looks forward to continuing our long standing relationship with Petrobras, in a region where both rates and demand are increasing."

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels.