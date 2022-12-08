The economic challenges for successful business development could hardly be more challenging than now. First, there was the Corona pandemic, then blown-up supply chains and now steadily rising inflation. Few companies are managing to emerge stronger from the crisis. One of the exceptions is Australian mediatech company Aspermont, which reported high double-digit growth in both revenue and profitability for the fiscal year, demonstrating the resilience of its business model. In the current financial year, the leading media service provider for the global raw materials industry intends to keep growth high and ignite the next stage with investments from organic cash flow.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...