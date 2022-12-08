Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC, whose personal injury lawyers have collected over $20MM for their clients since 2018, has announced that it will be opening offices in Los Angeles and Albuquerque in 2023. The firm, which was originally founded by attorney Erica Rose Sanders before she partnered with her husband, Charles "Chuck" Sanders in 2020, will be bringing its expertise in car accidents, defamation, family law, wrongful death, and other areas to clients across the Southern and Western United States.

"We are very excited about opening our new offices in California and New Mexico," says Charles Sanders. "With the success of our locations in Houston, Dallas, McAllen, and El Paso, we decided that now is the right time for Rose Sanders Law Firm to expand outside of Texas. We are ready to assist more people who have been in accidents with pursuing justice from the negligent parties and their insurance providers."

Rose Sanders Law Firm states that the Los Angeles office will be the first to open in 2023 and will be located in the Beverly Hills area. The firm's office in downtown Albuquerque will open in the fall of 2023.

"In 2024, we plan to open our seventh office in Atlanta, at which time we will reevaluate our business plan and determine if it is the right time to launch locations in New York City or Chicago," says Rose Sanders Law Firm. "Within the next five years, we plan to have approximately twenty offices throughout the United States, amplifying our ability to handle complex personal injury and wrongful death litigation for clients."

Rose Sanders Law Firm also reveals that Erica Rose Sanders was given the Rising Star Award in October 2022 for her courtroom record of defending family law clients and for her commitment to the legal field.

"We are thrilled for Erica, who has worked tirelessly for justice for family law clients and accident victims across Texas," Rose Sanders Law Firm states. "We know that in 2023, she will continue to put the needs of our clients first and use her skills to help them obtain the best possible outcome."

Rose Sanders Law Firm invites anyone who has been injured in a car accident to check out its online resources or schedule a free consultation. "While the process can be confusing, our attorneys will do their best to make it easier and help you understand your legal options. Remember: we will be with you every step of the way and always ensure that you feel heard."

At Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC, attorneys use their wide variety of experience to help people with cases related to personal injury, defamation, and entertainment law. Its current offices are in Houston, Dallas, and McAllen, with new locations to be launched in Los Angeles, Albuquerque, and Atlanta. Clients work with the same knowledgeable lawyer throughout the entire legal process and are given a personalized case strategy for their legal matter. Call 713-221-3773 to schedule a free consultation with one of Rose Sanders Law Firm's lawyers.

