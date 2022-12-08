Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

Nov. 22 Nov. 21 Change Jan-Nov.

2022 Jan-Nov.

2021 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 122,554 131,298 -7% 1,339,675 1,239,095 8% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 108,068 96,506 12% 1,932,517 864,630 124%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In November 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 122,554 trucks, a decrease of 7% compared to November 2021. Since 1 January, more than 1.3 million trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles, up 8% compared to the same period in 2021.

In November 2022, Le Shuttle transported 108,068 passenger vehicles, an increase of 12% compared to November 2021. Since 1 January, more than 1.9 million passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

Traffic figures for the month of December will be published on Tuesday 10 January 2023 before the markets open.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concession holder for the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel until 2086. Eurotunnel operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). It provides the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way across the English Channel. Since its opening in 1994, more than 476 million people and 98 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. Carrying 25% of UK-EU trade, this unique land connection has become a vital link between the Continent and the United Kingdom. This performance is reinforced by ElecLink, the new electrical interconnector installed inside the Tunnel. Getlink's sustainable mobility services offering is completed by its rail freight subsidiary, Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail services. Committed to "low-carbon" services and reduced environmental impact (the Group prevents the equivalent of 2 million tonnes of CO2 emission per year through its activities), Getlink puts people, nature and territories at the heart of its concerns.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005993/en/

Contacts:

Getlink

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny on +33 (0)6 4601 5286

Romain Dufour on +33(0)6 2000 3138

For investor enquiries

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com