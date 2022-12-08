Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Half-year Report

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 September 2022

Date of disclosure: 8 December 2022

Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, today announces its half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 September 2022. To view those results, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963824/AWS_Half_Year_Report.pdf

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is also announcing its half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 today. To view those results, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963823/AWS_Financing_plc_Half_Year_Report.pdf

The above half-yearly results can also be accessed online at:

www.anglianwater.co.uk

Copies of the above half-yearly results have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Regan Harris

Press Office (24 hours): 0871 677 0123

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Lancaster House

Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambs PE29 6XU