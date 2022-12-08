DJ Sberbank: SberBank selected RAS highlights for 11M 2022

Sberbank: SberBank selected RAS highlights for 11M 2022 08-Dec-2022

SberBank selected RAS highlights for 11M 2022 The results in this press release are calculated in accordance with SberBank's internal methodology December 8, Moscow Herman Gref, Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO, stated: "In November we earned RUB124.7 bn net profit, which was comparable to the results of the previous month. Additionally, our loan portfolio rose by 1.4% to exceed RUB30 trn. As for 11M22, Sber's net profit reached RUB174.8 bn. Our traditional campaign, Sber Green Day, which coincided with Sber's birthday celebration, made a considerable contribution to our results. The campaign has become popular among our clients; the sales volume of retail and corporate products exceeded the 2021 campaign". Client activity metrics^1