Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced third quarter financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 29, 2022.

"We executed our strategic initiatives and reported strong sales and earnings results in the third quarter, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment," said Jon Barker, Sportsman's Warehouse President and Chief Executive Officer. "The investments made over the last few years to enhance our omnichannel capabilities have strengthened the overall foundation of the business. Moving forward, we will continue to closely manage the business with discipline and rigor, and maintain focus on leveraging our investments while accelerating the growth of our store footprint to reach more customers nationwide."

For the thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2022:

Net sales were $359.7 million, a decrease of 10.3%, compared to $401.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. The net sales decrease was primarily due to lower demand across most product categories as we continued to experience the impact of consumer inflationary pressures and recessionary concerns. This decrease, however, was partially offset by the opening of 11 new stores since October 30, 2021. Compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 net sales increased 48.3% from $242.5 million.





Same store sales decreased 15.0% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the same period of 2019, same store sales increased 19.5%.





Gross profit was $120.8 million or 33.6% of net sales, compared to $129.6 million or 32.3% of net sales in the comparable prior year period. The 130 basis point improvement, as a percentage of net sales, can be attributed to increased product margins, favorable shipping, freight, and logistical expenses, and favorable product mix.





Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $102.3 million, an increase of 2.3%, compared to $100.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. This increase was primarily due to resuming our pre-pandemic marketing and travel related activities during the quarter, as well as higher depreciation, rent and management recruiting expenses due to new store openings. These expenses were partially offset by a decrease in acquisition costs due to the terminated merger and increased store operating efficiencies .





Net income was $12.9 million, compared to net income of $21.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was $13.1 million, compared to adjusted net income of $22.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").





Adjusted EBITDA was $29.1 million, compared to $39.3 million in the comparable prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").





Diluted earnings per share were $0.33 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.49 in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.34 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the comparable prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").



For the thirty-nine weeks ended October 29, 2022:

Net sales were $1.02 billion, a decrease of 6.4%, compared to $1.09 billion in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021. This net sales decrease was primarily driven by lower demand across most product categories as we anniversaried the increased demand driven by the impact of the COVID-19 economic stimulus dollars and current consumer inflationary pressures and recessionary concerns, which were partially offset by the opening of 11 new stores since October 30, 2021.





Same store sales decreased 12.1% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2021. This decrease was primarily due to lower sales demand across most product categories due to inflationary pressures and difficult year-over-year comparisons. Compared to fiscal year 2019, same store sales for the first nine months of 2022 increased 28.8%.





Gross profit was $337.5 million or 33.1% of net sales, compared to $353.7 million or 32.5% of net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. This year-over-year improvement was due to increased overall product margins, and decreased shipping, freight, and logistical expenses.





SG&A expenses increased to $295.4 million or 29.0% of net sales, compared with $286.3 million or 26.3% of net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. This increase was primarily due to resuming our normal pre-pandemic marketing and travel related activities during the period, as well as higher depreciation, rent and management recruiting expenses due to new store openings. These expenses were partially offset by a decrease in acquisition costs due to the terminated merger and increased store operating efficiencies .





Net income was $29.5 million, compared to net income of $50.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $30.4 million, compared to adjusted net income of $54.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").





Adjusted EBITDA was $72.7 million compared to $98.0 million in the prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").





Diluted earnings per share were $0.71, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.13 in the first nine months of last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.73, compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.23 in the prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").



Balance sheet and capital allocation highlights as of October 29, 2022:



The Company ended the quarter with net debt of $102.5 million, comprised of $2.6 million of cash on hand and $105.1 million of borrowings outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility.





Total liquidity was $195.5 million as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, comprised of $192.9 million of availability on the revolving credit facility and $2.6 million of cash on hand.





During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock in the open market, returning $10.4 million to shareholders. As of the end of the third quarter, the Company had $12.6 million of remaining capacity under its authorized repurchase program.



Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, net sales are expected to be in the range of $370 million to $385 million, anticipating that same store sales will be down 13% to 9% year-over-year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter are expected to be in the range of $0.25 to $0.35. This implies our full-year 2022 net sales will be in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.405 billion, with adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full-year in the range of $0.98 and $1.08.

As we look to fiscal year 2023, we expect to accelerate the growth of our fleet and currently anticipate opening between 13 and 18 new stores during the year. This would be the highest number of new stores opened in a single year.

Jeff White, Chief Financial Officer of Sportsman's Warehouse said, "Our guidance for the fourth quarter considers ongoing consumer inflationary pressures and a challenging macroeconomic environment, which we are carefully navigating. We will maintain our discipline with expense management and capital allocation as we continue to execute on our short and long-term strategic initiatives."

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"): adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA. We define adjusted net income as net income plus expenses incurred relating to costs incurred for the recruitment and hiring of key members of management, expenses incurred relating to the terminated merger with the Great Outdoors Group, LLC and recognized tax benefits, as applicable. We define adjusted diluted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, expenses incurred relating to the terminated merger with the Great Outdoors Group, LLC, pre-opening expenses and costs incurred for the recruitment and hiring of key members of management. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company's business and facilitate a more meaningful comparison of its diluted earnings per share and actual results on a period-over-period basis. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than the Company does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our ability to have sufficient inventory of products in demand by our customers and our guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "continue", "expect", "may", "opportunity", "plan", "future", "ahead" and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to many factors including, but not limited to: current and future government regulations relating to the sale of firearms and ammunition, which may impact the supply and demand for the Company's products and ability to conduct its business; the Company's retail-based business model; general economic, market and other conditions and changes in consumer spending; macroeconomic factors, such as political trends, social unrest, inflationary pressures, and recessionary trends; the Company's concentration of stores in the Western United States; competition in the outdoor activities and specialty retail market; changes in consumer demands; the Company's expansion into new markets and planned growth; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operations; and other factors that are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 which was filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022, and the Company's other public filings made with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.



SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended October 29,

2022 % of net

sales October 30,

2021 % of net

sales YOY

Variance Net sales $ 359,720 100.0 % $ 401,014 100.0 % $ (41,294 ) Cost of goods sold 238,898 66.4 % 271,392 67.7 % (32,494 ) Gross profit 120,822 33.6 % 129,622 32.3 % (8,800 ) Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 102,322 28.4 % 99,974 24.9 % 2,348 Income from operations 18,500 5.2 % 29,648 7.4 % (11,148 ) Interest expense 1,187 0.3 % 413 0.1 % 774 Income before income tax expense 17,313 4.9 % 29,235 7.3 % (11,922 ) Income tax expense 4,436 1.2 % 7,372 1.8 % (2,936 ) Net income $ 12,877 3.7 % $ 21,863 5.5 % $ (8,986 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.50 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.49 $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 38,414 43,878 (5,464 ) Diluted 38,681 44,582 (5,901 )





SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 29,

2022 % of net

sales October 30,

2021 % of net

sales YOY

Variance Net sales $ 1,020,246 100.0 % $ 1,089,784 100.0 % $ (69,538 ) Cost of goods sold 682,794 66.9 % 736,061 67.5 % (53,267 ) Gross profit 337,452 33.1 % 353,723 32.5 % (16,271 ) Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 295,430 29.0 % 286,263 26.3 % 9,167 Income from operations 42,022 4.1 % 67,460 6.2 % (25,438 ) Interest expense 2,521 0.2 % 905 0.1 % 1,616 Income before income tax expense 39,501 3.9 % 66,555 6.1 % (27,054 ) Income tax expense 10,012 1.0 % 16,519 1.5 % (6,507 ) Net income $ 29,489 2.9 % $ 50,036 4.6 % $ (20,547 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.71 $ 1.14 $ (0.43 ) Diluted $ 0.71 $ 1.13 $ (0.42 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 41,438 43,809 (2,371 ) Diluted 41,672 44,471 (2,799 )





SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands) October 29, January 29, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,560 $ 57,018 Accounts receivable, net 1,685 1,937 Merchandise inventories 485,156 386,560 Prepaid expenses and other 19,182 21,955 Total current assets 508,583 467,470 Operating lease right of use asset 267,842 243,047 Property and equipment, net 147,031 128,304 Goodwill 1,496 1,496 Definite lived intangibles, net 404 264 Total assets $ 925,356 $ 840,581 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 130,119 $ 58,916 Accrued expenses 93,054 109,012 Income taxes payable 4,984 9,500 Operating lease liability, current 43,440 40,924 Revolving line of credit 105,064 66,054 Total current liabilities 376,661 284,406 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 4,294 5,779 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 261,095 236,227 Total long-term liabilities 265,389 242,006 Total liabilities 642,050 526,412 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 37,697 and 43,880 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 377 439 Additional paid-in capital 79,169 90,851 Accumulated earnings 203,760 222,879 Total stockholders' equity 283,306 314,169 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 925,356 $ 840,581





SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 29, October 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 29,489 $ 50,036 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 22,961 18,778 Amortization of deferred financing fees 146 188 Amortization of definite lived intangible 51 23 Noncash lease expense 21,169 21,204 Deferred income taxes (1,486 ) (558 ) Stock-based compensation 3,526 2,236 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net 252 (103 ) Operating lease liabilities (18,580 ) (20,915 ) Merchandise inventories (98,596 ) (185,063 ) Prepaid expenses and other 3,135 (781 ) Accounts payable 68,327 41,723 Accrued expenses (11,369 ) (2,694 ) Income taxes payable and receivable (4,516 ) (2,417 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 14,509 (78,343 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net of amounts acquired (38,477 ) (38,463 ) Net cash used in investing activities (38,477 ) (38,463 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings on line of credit 39,010 57,551 Decrease in book overdraft (5,113 ) (1,382 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock per employee stock purchase plan 525 - Payments to acquire treasury stock (62,411 ) - Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units (1,993 ) (2,356 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (508 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (30,490 ) 53,813 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (54,458 ) (62,993 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 57,018 65,525 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,560 $ 2,532 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 2,349 $ 905 Income taxes, net of refunds 16,014 19,494 Supplemental schedule of noncash activities: Noncash change in operating lease right of use asset and operating lease liabilities from remeasurement of existing leases and addition of new leases $ 46,050 $ 27,979 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,223 $ 6,606





SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP net income and GAAP dilutive earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share: For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Numerator: Net income $ 12,877 $ 21,863 $ 29,489 $ 50,036 Acquisition costs (3) - 1,113 - 6,419 Executive transition costs (4) 289 - 1,214 - Less tax benefit (75 ) (301 ) (316 ) (1,733 ) Adjusted net income $ 13,091 $ 22,675 $ 30,387 $ 54,722 Denominator: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 38,681 44,582 41,672 44,471 Reconciliation of earnings per share: Dilutive earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.49 $ 0.71 $ 1.13 Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.10 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ 0.73 $ 1.23 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA: For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Net income $ 12,877 $ 21,863 $ 29,489 $ 50,036 Interest expense 1,187 413 2,521 905 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,436 7,372 10,012 16,519 Depreciation and amortization 7,839 6,665 23,012 18,801 Stock-based compensation expense (1) 1,077 194 3,526 2,237 Pre-opening expenses (2) 1,432 1,712 2,936 3,090 Acquisition costs (3) - 1,113 - 6,419 Executive transition costs (4) 289 - 1,214 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,137 $ 39,332 $ 72,710 $ 98,007 (1) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash expenses related to equity instruments granted to employees under our 2019 Performance Incentive Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan. (2) Pre-opening expenses include expenses incurred in the preparation and opening of a new store location, such as payroll, travel and supplies, but do not include the cost of the initial inventory or capital expenditures required to open a location. (3) The 13 and 39 weeks ended October 30, 2021, included $1.1 and $6.4 million of expenses incurred relating to the terminated merger with Great Outdoors Group. (4) Expenses incurred relating to the recruitment and hiring of various key members of our senior management team. These events are not expected to be recurring.



