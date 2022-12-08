Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022
08.12.2022 | 09:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DLR Kredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bond for trading and
official listing with effect from 9 December 2022: 



Udsteder / issuer               DLR Kredit A/S 
Første dato for handel / First day of trading 09-12-2022   
ISIN                      DK0006358395  
Instrument name/ticker             1 apr B 2028 RF
Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance     DKK      
Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate  1       
Udløbsdato / Maturity date           01-04-2028   
Terminer pr. år / Payments per year      1       



For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66
