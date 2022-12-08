Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DLR Kredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bond for trading and official listing with effect from 9 December 2022: Udsteder / issuer DLR Kredit A/S Første dato for handel / First day of trading 09-12-2022 ISIN DK0006358395 Instrument name/ticker 1 apr B 2028 RF Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 1 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 01-04-2028 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1 For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66