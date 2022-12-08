Anzeige
WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 Ticker-Symbol: RHO5 
Lang & Schwarz
08.12.22
10:07 Uhr
303,63 Euro
-1,53
-0,50 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
303,55303,7010:07
0,0000,00008:00
PR Newswire
08.12.2022 | 09:40
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Roche Diagnostics sets new milestone in the Middle East with ISO27001 Information Security certification

  • First IVD company in the Middle East to achieve this prestigious certification in record time
  • Building trust with partners with exemplary protection of patient data information

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Roche" Diagnostics Middle East FZCO has set a new milestone as the first in-vitro diagnostics company in the Middle East to secure the prestigious ISO27001 Information Security certification in recognition of its exceptional commitment to protecting patient data information and building trust across the region.

