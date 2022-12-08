Laguna Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Maxim Lending, Corp, a full-service brokerage firm that offers no-income verification loans, has begun its new program for homebuyers: the 2-1 Buydown Option. The company, founded by President Brian Jahanbin, states that on new purchase transactions, the starting rates for borrowers will be 2% lower for the first year, 1% lower for the second year, and fixed for the remaining term of the loan.





"We are very pleased to come alongside mortgage applicants and offer them potentially lower rates for their new home loans," says Brian Jahanbin. "We understand that a mortgage is a major life decision and must be carefully considered, particularly its terms. We hope that the simplicity of our 2-1 Buydown Option will ease any stress or confusion a loan applicant may feel and help them to obtain mortgage terms that are right for them."

Maxim Lending, Corp explains that it was able to decrease its rates due to a recent report that showed inflation in the United States was lower than expected. Its leadership decided to incorporate that drop into its terms for new loans. It also advises that with the 2-1 Buydown Option, a buyer must request that the seller give them 2% "seller credit" towards closing costs. If a homebuyer is unsure of how to work with a seller to obtain these terms, they are welcome to reach out to Maxim Lending, Corp's mortgage professionals for suggestions and clarification.

The company adds that in 2023, it will continue to assess its programs and measure them against the markets and the domestic and global economies, with the ultimate goal of streamlining the mortgage process. Maxim Lending, Corp will also implement its plans to expand to all fifty states and to have over 100 loan officers within the next five years so that it can assist a greater number of potential home buyers.

"At Maxim Lending, Corp, we believe that homeownership is a fundamental right of every person," says Brian Jahanbin. "We will do everything we can to make obtaining a mortgage fast and easy so that more people can have the home of their dreams."





Maxim Lending, Corp is a full-service brokerage firm founded by Brian Jahanbin, who rose in the mortgage industry by working as a top-producing loan officer and branch manager for major lenders.

For more information about Maxim Lending, Corp and its no-income verification loans for investment properties and loans for borrowers with credit scores as low as 500, please visit www.maximlending.net or contact:

