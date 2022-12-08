Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Reaper Robs, a company focused on creating premium, small batch gourmet hot sauces made with 100% all natural, gluten free, and vegan ingredients, is pleased to announce that it has won the Best Gluten-Free Hot Sauce Brand - USA Award as part of LUXlife's Magazine's Food & Drink Awards 2022 celebration.





"We are excited and honored to be chosen as LUXlife Magazine's "Best Gluten-Free Hot Sauce Brand - USA Award winner," says Scott George, CEO & Co-Managing Director of Reaper Robs.

LUXlife Magazine assessed and judged the entries submitted by a nominating party or the nominee themselves purely based on merit and excellence to ensure that only the most deserving, devoted, and delicious establishments are recognized. The team at LUXlife states that final judgment is cast based on various criteria, including business performance, longevity, business growth, significant innovations, and crucial client feedback and reviews.

Reaper Robs reveals that its hot sauces are currently available in a select number of retail stores nationwide and online marketplaces. Future plans for the company include building on new channel opportunities, expansion of the product line, and complimenting new categories.

Reaper Robs was founded in 2019 with a focus on balancing premium, gluten-free, and vegan hot sauces combining heat and flavor. Our international award-winning hot sauce flavor profiles are unlike anything else on the market.

For more information about Reaper Robs, please visit its website or contact:

Scott George CEO & Co-Managing Director

scott@reaperrobs.com

