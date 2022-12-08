Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - VANCARO, an e-commerce company that provides unique, well-crafted, and affordable fashion jewelry, has launched a recent expansion of its line of products to include engagement and wedding ring sets. The new custom ring sets add to the company's other products, which include necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. With the rollout of its new ring options, the company aims to provide its customers with more affordable choices when it comes to selecting the right ring.

VANCARO explains that inflation will heavily impact shopping and gift buying this holiday season as a recession is predicted to take a stronghold on the nation's economy as we head into the new year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation is up 8.2% from one year ago, revealing a forty-year high. With the lower and middle classes pinching pennies to make up for increased grocery, energy, and housing costs, consumers are finding new ways to survive on less.

"We are excited to expand our products into engagement and wedding jewelry," says Lynlin Vancaro, Founder of VANCARO. "Acknowledging that inflation is impacting consumers, we feel that our affordable ring sets are the best choice for couples on a budget. Customers may care about the price more when they are shopping."

Vancaro reveals that all of the company's jewelry is crafted and designed in-house and made from high-quality stone and metal materials.

Additionally, recent advancements to its website are allowing customers to receive faster shipping options at lower costs. Other website improvements include new payment features offering monthly payment plans supported through PayPal.

"We are continuously optimizing our website's performance to bring a better shopping experience to our customers, says Vancaro." "We care about customers and feel that with the development of human civilization, jewelry is also evolving constantly in different styles. We believe it will always be a rigid demand for human beings to express their emotions, especially love. As long as there is human civilization, there will be the need to express love. We hope our jewelry can be the best choice for our customers to express their love to their loved ones."

VANCARO was founded over a decade ago by jewelry designer and internet entrepreneur Lynlin Vancaro and her husband with a core mission to help others spread love and all the joy that comes with it. Lynlin has created her own fashion collections and has worked with the world's top fashion designers from New York, London, Paris, and Milan. The company will continue to focus on creating jewelry on the merits of modern and classical style, ethnic flavor, and international trends with an emphasis on serving the budgets of all of its customers.

For more information about VANCARO, please visit its website: www.vancaro.com, or contact Lynlin Vancaro: service@vancaro.com.

