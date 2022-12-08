EQS-News: Linde plc
Linde Achieves Industry-Leading Score in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment
Woking, UK, December 8, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has achieved an industry-leading score in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).
The S&P Global CSA is a sustainability benchmark, which also serves as a basis for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), S&P 500 ESG and other sustainability indices. Companies are subject to a detailed review of all aspects of corporate ESG performance and policies, in line with the latest standards of international best practice. Linde scored in the 99th percentile out of more than 400 chemicals companies for its overall ESG performance. Linde scored in the 100th percentile for environment and also ranked highly in the social and governance categories.
"The S&P Global CSA is one of the broadest, most rigorous assessments of corporate sustainability practices," said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. "This result recognizes the teams across Linde, who strive every day for excellence in all aspects of sustainability."
Linde has comprehensive sustainability targets across safety, health & environment, people & community, integrity & compliance. It has been a constituent of the DJSI for nineteen consecutive years and was named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. Linde is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and also recently received approval of its 2035 absolute emissions reduction target from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
