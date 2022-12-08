

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong, spoke at the press conference today to introduce the exciting content of this year's Eco Expo Asia.



The Japanese Pavilion will participate in this year's Expo with its largest line-up ever with the full support of the Hong Kong Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Japan External Trade Organization.



The new policy address is committed to promoting green transportation and JC Motor Limited has brought the latest BYD electric taxi and electric vehicle to showcase at the press conference.

HONG KONG, Dec 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Eco Expo Asia 2022, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), will run from 14 to 17 December at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The Expo will adopt the brand-new EXHIBITION+ model, which allows exhibitors and buyers to extend interactions from the physical fair to the online platform "Click2Match" until 24 December. The last day of the event on 17 December is open to the public for free to encourage them to take part in green activities and practise green living.The Expo is expected to attract over 220 exhibitors from nine countries and regions including Mainland China, Singapore and Taiwan in Asia, and France, Germany and Sweden from Europe. The Canadian and Japanese pavilions will also return this year, with the Japanese pavilion showcasing its largest line-up ever of innovative technology and products from the environmental protection sector.HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong, said in the press conference: "Green industries have significant growth potential and are crucial to the sustainable development of the economy. Relevant polices and regulations have already been stipulated and implemented in many countries and regions. The Expo aims to catalyse cooperation and exchange within the environmental protection sector and across industries to help companies generate business opportunities, and work together to achieve carbon neutrality".Bruno Luk, Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Department of the HKSAR Government, hoped that the Expo could advocate green innovation and technology, foster environmental protection cooperation and exchanges between the Government and the industries. It should also facilitate global green business connections, and encourage the public to adopt a green and low-carbon lifestyle so that all walks of life in Hong Kong can join hands to undertake a deep decarbonisation journey to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality before 2050, and narrate the good environmental stories of Hong Kong.Japan Pavilion returns to the Expo with the largest line-up everThis year, the Japanese Pavilion is fully supported by the Hong Kong Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as the Japan External Trade Organization. The pavilion will gather 38 exhibitors, constituting the largest ever line-up in the pavilion's history. Toyota Tsusho HK, the trading arm of the Toyota Group, will showcase its clean and renewable power generation technology, including hydrogen power. Mitsubishi HC Capital Hong Kong Limited will introduce its green financing solutions, and their innovative ways to help customers achieve carbon neutrality.This year's Expo has also attracted the participation of the Canadian pavilion, with exhibitors from waste treatment, green buildings, solar power generation, Internet of Things (IoT) and other fields. CarbonCure Technologies Incorporated, an exhibitor making their debut appearance at the Expo, will display its innovative technology using recaptured carbon dioxide to manufacture reinforced concrete.Full support from the Government and across industries in Hong Kong to promote environmental protectionThe Expo continues to be supported by many Hong Kong government departments, various industry associations and companies. This year, the Environment and Ecology Bureau will participate in the Expo together with ten other government departments, including the Energizing Kowloon East Office of Development Bureau making its debut, to introduce the Government's environmental protection policies. In addition, the Hong Kong Productivity Council, the Federation of Hong Kong Industries and other industry associations and enterprises will showcase waste reduction and energy saving products and technologies at the Hong Kong Pavilion.Nine thematic zones to act as catalyst for all-round green technologyNine thematic zones are to be featured this year, including "Green Transportation", "Waste Management and Circular Economy" and "Startup Zone". Among them, the "Green Buildings and Energy Efficiency" zone will welcome 17 exhibitors, including Nishitani (Asia) Limited, a new participant who will introduce exterior wall coatings that block ultraviolet rays using Japanese rocket and aerospace technology to increase building energy efficiency. The Construction Industry Council, also a driving force in the realm of green buildings, will hold the "Construction Innovation Expo 2022" at the HKCEC concurrently, creating greater synergies for exhibitors and buyers.Hydrogen bus on display at "Green Transportation" zoneIn its latest policy address, the HKSAR Government announced that new registration of fuel-powered private cars (including hybrid vehicles) will end in 2035 or earlier. The "Green Transportation" zone at the Expo will showcase the latest electric vehicles and charging facilities to help the industry seize business opportunities. Richburg Corporation Limited will display the latest improved and upgraded models of electric cars by MG with longer battery life and re-charging performances of up to 80% within 42 minutes, while JC Motor Limited will showcase BYD's latest electric taxis. This year's Expo also features hydrogen energy transportation technology, like Wisdom Motor (HK) Limited will showcase its hydrogen fuel cell bus and CIMC Enric Holdings Limited will introduce hydrogen energy production and storage technology to gear up for a hydrogen economy.Eco Asia Conference unveils the latest trends and green opportunitiesAs the key event of the Expo, this year's "Eco Asia Conference" will be held from 14 to 16 December. Speakers on the first day of the conference include representatives from the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Ministry of Ecology and Environment; the Department of Ecology and Environment of Guangdong; the Environmental Protection Bureau of Macao SAR Government and the Ecology and Environment Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality. They will touch on the policies and latest developments for achieving carbon neutrality in the Mainland and Macao SAR. The much-anticipated "3rd Hydrogen Economy Forum" will also invite experts to share their vision on the global outlook for a hydrogen economy. Industry leaders will provide insights on current market conditions for green and sustainable finance and carbon trading in the Mainland, Hong Kong and globally, and discuss how to shape Hong Kong into a regional carbon trading market.The world has been increasingly committed to the development of a green and sustainable global economy. The HSBC is no exception, and has provided strong support to the Expo. Carrie Ng, Head of Sustainable Finance, Commercial Banking, Hong Kong, HSBC; Ophelia Lin, Founder and Managing Director, Meiriki Japan Company Limited; Joy Song, Vice General Manager of CECEP Environmental Consulting Group Limited, and Jenny Lee, Under Secretary General of Hong Kong Green Finance Association, among others have been invited to speak on "Sustainable Finance in Accelerating the Net Zero Transition: SME and ClimateTech". The Expo has also invited Max Wong, Managing Director of Project & Operations (HK), Link Asset Management Limited to introduce their latest sustainability initiatives in the communities through "A Real Time Walk to See How We Link Sustainability with Communities".Exciting activities held on Public Day to promote a green lifestyleThe last day of the Expo (17 December) will be open to the public for free. A series of environmental protection seminars, green workshops and immersive activities including virtual reality (VR) will be held to encourage the public to proactively practise green living and reduce waste in their daily lives.Website: http://www.ecoexpoasia.comPhoto download link: https://bit.ly/3FAmYIYAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedInMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:Clementine Cheung, Tel: +852 2584 4514, Email: clementine.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgEric Wong, Tel: +852 2584 4575, Email: eric.ks.wong@hktdc.orgSource: HKTDCCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.