Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Der NYSE IT-Guru & der Cybersecurity-Smallcap!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
06.12.22
15:58 Uhr
16,280 Euro
+0,455
+2,88 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,84515,88513:07
15,84015,88013:07
PR Newswire
08.12.2022 | 12:40
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF hosts Capital Markets Day

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF is hosting its Capital Markets Day in London today. At the event, investors, analysts and members of the media will be given an update on the Group's strategic development and focus areas moving forward.

The event will profile a number of areas of SKF's global operations, including details of the Group's Industrial business in the Americas and India, the global Automotive business as well as a number of emerging businesses, including magnetic bearings and RecondOil.

At the event, President and CEO Rickard Gustafson will announce that the Group is conducting a strategic review of its Aerospace business, considering ongoing consolidation in the industry.

Rickard Gustafson will also be re-confirming the Group's long-term financial targets and the Group's outlook for the fourth quarter: "Looking into the fourth quarter of 2022 we expect organic sales growth of about 10% and, as a result, we expect organic growth for the full year to end in the upper part of our previously guided range of about 4-8%."

Presentation materials from the Capital Markets Day, as well as a live webcast feed, is available on the Group's Investor Relations website: https://investors.skf.com/en

Aktiebolaget SKF

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact: PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3679049/1721497.pdf

20221208 SKF hosts Capital Markets Day

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-hosts-capital-markets-day-301698173.html

SKF AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.