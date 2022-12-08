Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering Fintech stocks, features a snapshot looking at the innovation taking place in payments and digital commerce, featuring AppTech Payments Corp.(NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless, omni-channel commerce between businesses and consumers.

According to Research and Markets, "The global fintech market size reached US$ 131.14 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 385.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.71% during 2021-2027."

They report, "Fintech is transforming the banking system by increasing productivity and customer retention through speed and convenience."

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) recently unveiled Commerse at Money20/20 USA in October in Las Vegas.

Commerse is a cloud-based Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service ("CXS") platform backed by AppTech's mobile commerce patents, core partner technology and other related internal intellectual property. CXS solutions incorporate PaaS, BaaS, Data, AI/ML, MarTech and other features to create flexible, rich, personalized payment and banking experiences for end users. The "One Platform. All Commerce." tagline succinctly describes how Commerse seamlessly delivers digital banking and accepts digital payments, including credit card issuance of physical and virtual cards from credit card and alternative payment processing services such as text-to-pay, to cross-border payment capabilities, all facilitated by a single trusted ecosystem.

"AppTech's mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with customizable commerce experiences. What differentiates Commerse and AppTech from others is our entire approach, from strategy and development to packaging and delivery of our CXS," said AppTech Payments Corp. Chief Executive Officer, Luke D'Angelo.

With a plan to accelerate Commerse to market, AppTech just announced new strategic hires.

From the news: Deborah Hinderstein has joined AppTech as Vice President of Payment Operations along with Alexander Amaeze as Technical Product Manager. Each brings substantive experience in the payments industry that will support product development and management to deliver flawless customer experiences to scale partner brands for AppTech.

Continued: Deborah will lead and manage all payments operations for AppTech's business lines. This includes oversight of the payments operations team supporting partners across merchant acquiring as well as issuing and ensuring payments are processed and managed within established service level agreements. Deborah joins AppTech with over 15 years of leadership experience at companies like Bank of America Merchant Services, Wells Fargo, WorldPay and MerchantE. Her experience includes managing all facets of the business, from sales, relationship management, product, project management and operations.

Continued: In his role, Alexander will be responsible for creating data-driven business and technology strategies to achieve operational objectives and guide the team to delivery of AppTech's product platform Commerse. Alexander has over fifteen years of experience in product management spanning leading companies, such as Xfinity/Comcast, AT&T, Toyota Financial and Capital One.

Showing the resilience of the e-commerce market in the face of inflation and rising interest rates, Block, Inc. (Square) reported , "Over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, Square and Afterpay sellers saw more than 61M transactions as consumers globally kicked off the holiday shopping season. For a detailed look, view our complete Black Friday/Cyber Monday Results. Square and Afterpay's Festive Forecast report indicated that nearly 80% of consumers intend to spend the same if not more compared to last year, signaling that sellers should continue to prepare for buyer demand during the holidays."

"The Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend kicks off the biggest shopping season for businesses - but it's only the beginning," said Alyssa Henry, Head of Square. "We're entering a pivotal month for businesses to end the year with strong momentum, especially given recent headwinds. Sellers should leverage multiple revenue streams across online and in-person to ensure a successful holiday season, using software like marketing and loyalty programs to keep their business top of mind and to attract customers."

Also showing strength in the payment space, Payoneer Global Inc., the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, reported financial results for its third quarter on November 9th noting, "Payoneer reported strong third quarter results, achieving 30% revenue growth year-over-year, highlighting the global breadth and diversity of our revenue drivers," said Scott Galit, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. "Our performance reflects solid customer acquisition, adoption of High Value Services including B2B AP/AR and Commercial Mastercard, as well as accelerating interest income revenue from customer funds on our platform."

"Payoneer is powering the cross-border economy and capturing market share in high growth emerging markets. For example, we saw over 50% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter from customers in Latin America," said John Caplan, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. "Our opportunity is significant and emerging market SMBs are increasingly using our platform, even in times of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. We have an abundance of opportunity, a diversified business model, and talented people, and we are confident in our ability to execute going forward."

Leading the digital payments market over the past 20 years, PayPal Holdings, Inc. does not take its position in the market for granted and is always looking for new ways to keep and build on their 430 million active accounts.

In mid-October PayPal announced the introduction of PayPal Rewards, a new unified rewards program that gives customers an easy way to shop, earn, track, save and redeem rewards and offers all in one place - their PayPal app. PayPal Rewards connects PayPal's merchant offers, cash back savings, and shopping products into one experience.

"As consumers continue to navigate high prices heading into the holiday shopping season, deals, discounts, and cash back remain top priorities, with 25% of consumers stating loyalty programs are the most important factor when deciding where to shop1. PayPal Rewards provides a ubiquitous rewards program, where consumers can earn PayPal Rewards points and save money through cash back and discounts at participating retailers. PayPal Rewards will build upon the nearly $200 million PayPal consumers have already saved this year so far through PayPal Honey-enabled cash back and discounts."

COVID-19 dramatically accelerated the e-commerce market and created a demand for new payment experiences by consumers. As the economy undergoes new challenges moving forward, innovation and companies that really understand what consumers want will determine the winners and losers of 2023.

