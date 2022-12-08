JetLearn Acquires SchoolHacks to Bring the 'Silicon Valley Experience' to Young Learners Globally

Acquisition provides exposure to the unique Silicon Valley experience in a safe, inclusive environment designed specifically for school-aged children

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS and PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Amsterdam-based JetLearn, a 1:1 e-learning platform providing children with coding, robotics and Web3 skills, today announces the acquisition of SchoolHacks, a Silicon Valley-based company specializing in organizing hackathons specifically designed for school-aged students. Named as one of the top five edtech companies in the STEM for kids category on the prestigious HolonIQ list in Europe, JetLearn has worked with more than 10,000 students in 46 countries since its 2021 founding.

"Talent is distributed equally, but opportunity is not. In the coming decade, every company is going to be a tech company, and every job is going to be a tech job. Web3, robotics, and AI are the skills that will be essential for the builders of tomorrow," said Abhishek Bahl, founder and CEO of JetLearn. "SchoolHacks' unique engagement and creative collaboration model accelerates the mission of JetLearn to empower kids to be builders of the tech-driven future."

SchoolHacks, founded in 2017 by Yash Narayan, now a freshman at Stanford University, is one of the earliest hackathons for school-age learners in Silicon Valley. In the past five years, SchoolHacks has grown in popularity with the participation of thousands of children from more than 40 countries. Its virtual hackathons have provided an important outlet for children to engage with one another and form a community, as well as showcase their creativity. Narayan will join JetLearn as a strategic advisor to help expand operations as well as the global reach of SchoolHacks.

"I started SchoolHacks after my transformational experience participating in hackathons at an early age. At the time, I was usually the only student attending these events, which were targeting experienced, adult programmers," said Narayan. "My mission behind SchoolHacks was to create a fun and supportive community for students and inspire them to use their entrepreneurial creativity to bring new technology solutions to solve pressing problems. I am glad this mission will be carried forward by JetLearn for an even bigger global impact."

The acquisition announcement comes a few days after JetLearn completed the world's largest Web3 Hackathon & Festival for students aged 6 to 16, in partnership with SchoolHacks. Participants from more than 46 countries attended, with judges and speakers coming from top technology companies as well as Web3 pioneers.

Kirthiga Reddy, the first female investing partner of the SoftBank Vision Fund and co-founder and CEO of Web3 startup Virtualness, delivered a keynote at the event along with SchoolHacks founder Narayan. Said Reddy, "I've experienced time and again that the next-gen provides an important window into the widespread trends of tomorrow. I experienced the power of next-gen once again through SchoolHacks."

The SchoolHacks acquisition is just one step in JetLearn's plans to make the unique Silicon Valley experience accessible to young learners all over the world. In the coming months, the company will connect members of its student community to mentors and role models, as well as offer internships at Silicon Valley companies.

Images: LINK

About JetLearn

Amsterdam-based JetLearn is the world's first Web3 online academy for primary and secondary school-age children. With learners in more than 46 countries, JetLearn's mission is to empower children with a foundation in new-age technology skills like Web3, AI and robotics in an inspiring and hyper-personalized way. JetLearn's technology platform powers live 1:1 online lessons and fun learning workshops. It also trains children for competitive hackathons via its world-leading curriculum and top inspirational teachers. For more information, visit www.jetlearn.com.

Media Contact

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

erica@hottomato.net

925-518-8159

SOURCE: JetLearn

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730845/JetLearn-Acquires-SchoolHacks-to-Bring-the-Silicon-Valley-Experience-to-Young-Learners-Globally