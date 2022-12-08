COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. These results, which cover the thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2022, are compared to the thirteen weeks ended October 30, 2021.

"The third quarter was tougher than we anticipated and that is reflected in our results. The macroeconomic, consumer and competitive environments were extremely challenging, and became more acute as the quarter progressed," said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer. "Our strategy to elevate our brand through higher average unit retails and reduced promotions, which has driven steady growth for the past five quarters, came up against the consumer's reduced spending in discretionary categories and increased appetite for deep discounts. At the same time, we had some misses in our women's business that further impacted our performance. We did, however, post our sixth consecutive quarter of positive comps in our men's business."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Comparable sales declined by 8%

Gross margin decreased by 540 basis points

Operating loss of $30 million and negative EBITDA of $14 million

Inventory increase of 10%; down from a 30% increase in the second quarter of 2022

Continued to operate with the highest number of active Express Insider loyalty members in the Company's history

Subsequent to the third quarter, strengthened balance sheet through refinancing transactions, increased Amended Asset-Backed Revolving Credit Facility by $40 million to $290 million, refinanced $90 million First-In-Last-Out Term Loan and terminated $50 million Direct Draw Term Loan

"Despite these results, we remain confident in our ability to achieve our stated goal of long-term, profitable growth in the Express brand. We are in the midst of a large-scale transformation which we expect to be further accelerated by the strategic partnership with WHP Global that we announced today," Baxter concluded.

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Consolidated net sales decreased 8% to $434.1 million from $472.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, with consolidated comparable sales down 8% Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and eCommerce, were down 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Retail stores decreased 6% while eCommerce demand declined 17%. Comparable outlet store sales remained flat versus the third quarter of 2021

Gross margin was 27.8% of net sales compared to 33.2% in last year's third quarter, a decrease of approximately 540 basis points Merchandise margin contracted by 360 basis points primarily driven by the challenging macroeconomic and highly promotional retail environments Buying and occupancy expenses deleveraged approximately 180 basis points due to the decline in comparable sales



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $150.1 million, 34.6% of net sales, versus $141.1 million, 29.9% of net sales, in last year's third quarter. The deleverage in the SG&A rate was driven by an increase in labor expenses and by the decline in comparable sales

Operating loss was $29.5 million compared to income of $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2021

Income tax expense was $0.8 million at an effective tax rate of (2.3)%. Income tax expense was $0.3 million at an effective tax rate of 2.2% during the third quarter of 2021

Net loss was $34.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $13.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was negative $14.5 million compared to EBITDA of $31.9 million in the third quarter of 2021

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $24.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 versus $36.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021

Inventory was $422.7 million at the end of the third quarter, up 10% compared to $383.6 million at the end of the prior year's third quarter

Short-term debt was $4.5 million and long-term debt was $230.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 compared to short-term debt of $10.1 million and long-term debt of $108.4 million at the end of the prior year's third quarter

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, $47.0 million remained available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility

Operating cash flow was negative $95.9 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 29, 2022, compared to $78.3 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 30, 2021

Capital expenditures totaled $24.3 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 29, 2022, compared to $18.1 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 30, 2021

Refinancing Transactions

Subsequent to the third quarter, the Company completed the following transactions:

$250 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility (the "Amended Revolving Credit Facility"), jointly led by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. ("Wells Fargo") and Bank of America, N.A. ("Bank of America"), was amended and increased by $40 million to $290 million with Wells Fargo serving as administrative agent and collateral agent. The interest rate has been reduced by replacing the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") interest rate benchmark, which had an applicable margin of 2.00% to 2.25%, with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") interest rate benchmark, which has an applicable margin of 1.60% to 1.85%. The Amended Revolving Credit Facility will mature on November 26, 2027.

$140 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Term Loan Credit Facility (the "Term Loan Facility") was amended by refinancing its $90 million First-In-Last-Out ("FILO") Term Loan and terminating its $50 million Delayed Draw Term Loan ("DDTL"). Wells Fargo will serve as administrative agent and collateral agent for the Amended Term Loan Facility. ReStore Capital acted as lead lender, with Wells Fargo and Bank of America also participating as lenders. The interest rate has been reduced by replacing LIBOR, which had an applicable margin of 7.00% to 8.25%, as the interest rate benchmark with SOFR, which has an applicable margin of 7.50%. The Amended Term Loan Facility will mature on November 26, 2027.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

This outlook is based on our year-to-date performance and the advancements we have made in each of the four foundational pillars of our EXPRESSway Forward strategy (Product, Brand, Customer, Execution), balanced against the increasingly challenging macroeconomic and retail apparel environment, ongoing uncertainty of the supply chain and geopolitical events and other uncertainties that may impact our business.

The Company expects the following for the full year 2022 compared to the full year 2021:

Comparable sales of flat to up 1%

Gross margin rate to decrease approximately 150 basis points

SG&A expenses as a percent of sales to delever approximately 200 basis points

Net interest expense of $17 million

Effective tax rate essentially zero percent

Diluted loss per share of $1.12 to $1.22

Capital expenditures of approximately $50 million

Inventory to move closer to parity with sales trends by the end of the year

Assumptions in the Company's outlook may be affected by the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and geopolitical events and their impacts throughout the supply chain.

This outlook does not reflect the expected benefits of the transaction or the strategic partnership with WHP Global announced today.

See Schedule 5 for a discussion of projected real estate activity.

Conference Call Information

In a separate press release issued today, Express announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with WHP Global. The press release is available at www.express.com/investor.

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results is scheduled for December 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings call are invited to dial (888) 550-5723 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.express.com/investor. A telephone replay of this call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on December 8, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 15, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 and entering the replay pin number 1790468. In addition, an investor presentation of third quarter 2022 results will be available at www.express.com/investor beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on December 8, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and include, but are not limited to (1) guidance and expectations, including statements regarding expected operating margins, comparable sales, effective tax rates, interest income, net income, diluted earnings per share, cash tax refunds, liquidity, EBITDA, free cash flow, eCommerce demand, and capital expenditures, (2) statements regarding expected store openings, store closures, store conversions, and gross square footage, and (3) statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans, and initiatives, including, but not limited to, results expected from such strategy, plans, and initiatives. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the future tense and statements accompanied by words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "scheduled," "estimates," "anticipates," "opportunity," "leads" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and significant contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are (1) changes in consumer spending and general economic conditions; (2) the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued impact on our business operations, store traffic, employee availability, financial condition, liquidity and cash flow; (3) geopolitical risks, including impacts from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and increased tensions between China and Taiwan; (4) our ability to operate our business efficiently, manage capital expenditures and costs, and obtain financing when required; (5) our ability to identify and respond to new and changing fashion trends, customer preferences, and other related factors; (6) fluctuations in our sales, results of operations, and cash levels on a seasonal basis and due to a variety of other factors, including our product offerings relative to customer demand, the mix of merchandise we sell, promotions, and inventory levels; (7) customer traffic at malls, shopping centers, and at our stores; (8) competition from other retailers; (9) our dependence on a strong brand image; (10) our ability to adapt to changing consumer behavior and develop and maintain a relevant and reliable omni-channel experience for our customers; (11) the failure or breach of information systems upon which we rely; (12) our ability to protect customer data from fraud and theft; (13) our dependence upon third parties to manufacture all of our merchandise; (14) changes in the cost of raw materials, labor, and freight; (15) supply chain or other business disruption, including as a result of the coronavirus; (16) our dependence upon key executive management; (17) our ability to execute our growth strategy, EXPRESSway Forward, including engaging our customers and acquiring new ones, executing with precision to accelerate sales and profitability, creating great product and reinvigorating our brand; (18) our substantial lease obligations; (19) our reliance on third parties to provide us with certain key services for our business; (20) impairment charges on long-lived assets; (21) claims made against us resulting in litigation or changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business; (22) our inability to protect our trademarks or other intellectual property rights which may preclude the use of our trademarks or other intellectual property around the world; (23) restrictions imposed on us under the terms of our asset-based loan facility, including restrictions on the ability to effect share repurchases; (24) changes in tax requirements, results of tax audits, and other factors that may cause fluctuations in our effective tax rate; (25) changes in tariff rates; (26) natural disasters, extreme weather, public health issues, including pandemics, fire, acts of terrorism or war and other events that cause business interruption, and (27) risks related to our partnership with WHP Global. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the additional information concerning these and other factors in Express, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Schedule 1 Express, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,592 $ 41,176 $ 36,795 Receivables, net 16,669 11,744 14,033 Income tax receivable 1,532 53,665 53,350 Inventories 422,666 358,795 383,588 Prepaid rent 5,964 5,602 4,309 Other 26,100 19,755 19,464 Total current assets 497,523 490,737 511,539 Right of Use Asset, Net 533,506 615,462 656,995 Property and Equipment 1,002,902 975,802 971,230 Less: accumulated depreciation (869,910 ) (827,820 ) (820,728 ) Property and equipment, net 132,992 147,982 150,502 Non-Current Income Tax Receivable 52,278 - - Other Assets 4,672 5,273 5,092 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,220,971 $ 1,259,454 $ 1,324,128 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term lease liability $ 190,874 $ 196,628 $ 204,827 Accounts payable 229,661 231,974 252,752 Deferred revenue 31,947 35,985 30,412 Short-term debt 4,500 11,216 10,091 Accrued expenses 118,984 110,850 126,151 Total current liabilities 575,966 586,653 624,233 Long-Term Lease Liability 437,091 536,905 579,117 Long-Term Debt 230,861 117,581 108,394 Other Long-Term Liabilities 9,454 17,007 20,553 Total Liabilities 1,253,372 1,258,146 1,332,297 Commitments and Contingencies Total Stockholders' (Deficit)/Equity (32,401 ) 1,308 (8,169 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,220,971 $ 1,259,454 $ 1,324,128

Schedule 2 Express, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Net Sales $ 434,145 $ 471,981 $ 1,349,849 $ 1,275,367 Cost of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy Costs 313,528 315,173 944,031 890,448 GROSS PROFIT 120,617 156,808 405,818 384,919 Operating Expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 150,090 141,055 434,461 395,010 Other operating expense/(income), net 36 (501 ) (443 ) (565 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 150,126 140,554 434,018 394,445 OPERATING (LOSS)/INCOME (29,509 ) 16,254 (28,200 ) (9,526 ) Interest Expense, Net 4,668 2,879 11,962 12,246 Other Income, Net (509 ) - (1,385 ) - (LOSS)/INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (33,668 ) 13,375 (38,777 ) (21,772 ) Income Tax Expense 780 289 549 227 NET (LOSS)/INCOME $ (34,448 ) $ 13,086 $ (39,326 ) $ (21,999 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.50 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.58 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ (0.50 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.58 ) $ (0.33 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 68,272 67,006 67,878 66,244 Diluted 68,272 69,856 67,878 66,244

Schedule 3 Express, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (39,326 ) $ (21,999 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,076 51,964 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 57 74 Share-based compensation 7,617 7,856 Landlord allowance amortization (310 ) (319 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (4,925 ) 523 Income tax receivable (145 ) 57,992 Inventories (63,871 ) (119,228 ) Accounts payable, deferred revenue, and accrued expenses (4,865 ) 95,621 Other assets and liabilities (35,177 ) 5,800 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (95,869 ) 78,284 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (24,340 ) (18,095 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (24,340 ) (18,095 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings under the revolving credit facility 252,000 73,000 Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility (143,000 ) (154,050 ) Proceeds from borrowings under the term loan facility - 50,000 Repayment of borrowings under the term loan facility (3,375 ) (43,263 ) Repayments of financing arrangements - (769 ) Costs incurred in connection with debt arrangements - (471 ) Repurchase of common stock for tax withholding obligations (2,000 ) (3,715 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 103,625 (79,268 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (16,584 ) (19,079 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 41,176 55,874 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 24,592 $ 36,795

Schedule 4 Express, Inc. Supplemental Information - Consolidated Statements of Income Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA. Management strongly encourages investors and stockholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net (loss)/income before interest expense (net of interest income), income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.

How This Measure Is Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that the Company believes is a useful measure to facilitate comparisons to historical performance. EBITDA is used as a performance measure in the Company's long-term executive compensation program for purposes of determining the number of equity awards that are ultimately earned and is also a metric used in our short-term cash incentive compensation plan.

Limitations of the Usefulness of This Measure

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA excludes certain normal recurring expenses. Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of the Company's performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is set forth below:

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended (in thousands) October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 Net (loss)/income $ (34,448 ) $ 13,086 $ (39,326 ) $ (21,999 ) Interest expense, net 4,668 2,879 11,962 12,246 Income tax expense 780 289 549 227 Depreciation and amortization 14,550 15,662 43,763 48,418 EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure) $ (14,450 ) $ 31,916 $ 16,948 $ 38,892

Schedule 5 Express, Inc. Real Estate Activity (Unaudited) Third Quarter 2022 - Actual October 29, 2022 - Actual Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores - (1) 342 Outlet Stores - - 202 Express Edit Stores 4 - 9 UpWest Stores 1 (2) 13 TOTAL 5 (3) 566 4.7 million Fourth Quarter 2022 - Projected January 28, 2023 - Projected Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores - (8) 334 Outlet Stores - (2) 200 Express Edit Stores 2 (1) 10 UpWest Stores 2 (1) 14 TOTAL 4 (12) 558 4.6 million Full Year 2022 - Projected January 28, 2023 - Projected Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores - (12) 334 Outlet Stores - (3) 200 Express Edit Stores 7 (2) 10 UpWest Stores 10 (3) 14 TOTAL 17 (20) 558 4.6 million

