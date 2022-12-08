Affluence Corporation: Orange Business Services Names OneMind Technologies as Best Regional Partner at its 7th Annual Partner Day

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / OneMind Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) has announced today that the company was recognized by Orange Business Services (ORAN) as the Best Regional Partner for 2022 IMEAR (Indirect Middle East, Africa, Russia) for its expertise in developing smart city digital transformation solutions. The award was presented at Orange Business Services' 7th annual Partner day. OneMind Technologies is a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

"We are very grateful and humbled that Orange Business Services gave such a prestigious award to OneMind especially since there are over 100 companies in their partner ecosystem," said Stephane Eyme, CEO of OneMind Technologies, SL. "For us this represents recognition of the dedication and commitment of our entire team of professionals who have worked on the delivery of digital city projects along side Orange Business Services. This recognition strengthens our partnership with Orange and gives us solid credentials that support our technology and growth. We are very proud to receive this award and look forward to expanding the partnership in additional geographies as we grow together the development of digital transformation of futuristic city projects," said Eyme.

The 7th annual Orange Business Services Partner Day was held on December 1st in Paris where over 100 global partners met to hear Orange Business Services executives present their partnership strategies to position Orange Business Services and their partner ecosystem as the leaders in cloud, data, digital services mobile and IoT.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at 720-295-6409.

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730888/Orange-Business-Services-Names-OneMind-Technologies-as-Best-Regional-Partner-at-its-7th-Annual-Partner-Day